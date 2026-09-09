Raymond stock in focus as board clears raising of funds via preferential allotment

Shares of Raymond Ltd are in focus today after the company’s board of directors on Tuesday approved fundraising worth Rs 214.71 crore. On Tuesday, Raymond stock ended 11% higher at Rs 858.35. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,459 crore. The conglomerate said it plans to raise funds through the preferential allotment of 33.28 lakh convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 645 per warrant. The warrants will be allotted on a private placement basis to Minerva Ventures Fund.
This is, however, subject to members’ approval and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.