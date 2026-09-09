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Raymond stock in focus as board clears raising of funds via preferential allotment

Raymond stock in focus as board clears raising of funds via preferential allotment

On Tuesday, Raymond stock ended 11% higher at Rs 858.35. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,459 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 9:15 AM IST
Raymond stock in focus as board clears raising of funds via preferential allotment Raymond shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.  

Shares of Raymond Ltd are in focus today after the company’s board of directors on Tuesday approved fundraising worth Rs 214.71 crore. On Tuesday, Raymond stock ended 11% higher at Rs 858.35. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,459 crore. The conglomerate said it plans to raise funds through the preferential allotment of 33.28 lakh convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 645 per warrant. The warrants will be allotted on a private placement basis to Minerva Ventures Fund.

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This is, however, subject to members’ approval and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

Each warrant will entitle the holder to subscribe to one fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 10 at an issue price of Rs 645 per share, including a premium of Rs 635 per share.

The warrants can be converted into equity shares, in one or more tranches, within 18 months from the date of allotment. “Unconverted Warrants shall lapse upon the expiry of 18 months, and the upfront consideration paid towards such Warrants shall stand forfeited,” the company added.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 82, signaling the stock is overbought on technical charts. Raymond shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.  Shares of Raymond have gained 119 per cent in six months and risen 96% this year.

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Raymond Q1 results 

Raymond reported a 50% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.9 crore led by a 13.1% rise in total income to Rs 628 crore. The earnings growth reflects stellar operational momentum in its engineering divisions, with the Aerospace & Defence segment surging 40.4% YoY.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 9:15 AM IST
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