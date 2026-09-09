Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Adani Enterprises shares: AEL to sell 5.54% stake in Adani Airports for Rs 9,825 crore

Adani Enterprises shares: AEL to sell 5.54% stake in Adani Airports for Rs 9,825 crore

ADANIENT2,953.10(0.11%)

AEL said the transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion and represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 8:39 AM IST
Adani Enterprises shares: AEL to sell 5.54% stake in Adani Airports for Rs 9,825 croreAdani Enterprises said India’s aviation sector is entering a sustained phase of passenger growth, capacity  expansion and infrastructure investment.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) are in focus on Wednesday after a subsidiary,    Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) entered into binding agreements to raise Rs 9,825 crore or $1 billion of primary equity capital from a consortium of investors comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds.

Advertisement

The flagship Adani group firm said the transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion and represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector.

"The participation of a consortium of long-term domestic and global investors represents a significant institutional endorsement of AAHL’s scale, operating capabilities and long-term growth potential," Adani Enterprises said.

The transaction follows AEL’s successful Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, India’s largest QIP by a non-financial corporate.

AEL said the fresh investment the private airport operator brings long-duration institutional capital into the business at a time when India’s aviation sector is entering a sustained phase of passenger growth, capacity  expansion and infrastructure investment.

Advertisement

AAHL and the investors have entered into a Share Subscription Agreement and a Shareholders’ Agreement pursuant to which the investors will subscribe to new equity shares of AAHL in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July 2027. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54 per cent in AAHL.

Adani Enterprises said the proceeds will support three strategic priorities: expanding and modernising airport infrastructure across AAHL’s portfolio; accelerating the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports with development of 22 million square feet of mixed use development planned in the first phase; and scaling passenger-facing and other nonaeronautical businesses including our ground handling business.

"These investments are expected to increase capacity to serve ~ 200 million passengers annually, deepen commercial monetisation, enhance passenger experience and further strengthen AAHL’s integrated airport
ecosystem," Adani Enterprises said.

Advertisement

Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited. “India’s aviation sector is one of the most powerful multipliers of the country’s GDP growth. Every expansion in air connectivity catalyses trade, tourism, employment and regional development well beyond the airport gate. With the backing of these partners, we will continue to invest ahead of that growth, scaling our infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses to build one of the world’s leading integrated airport platforms.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more