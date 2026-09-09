Adani Enterprises shares: AEL to sell 5.54% stake in Adani Airports for Rs 9,825 crore

"The participation of a consortium of long-term domestic and global investors represents a significant institutional endorsement of AAHL’s scale, operating capabilities and long-term growth potential," Adani Enterprises said.

The transaction follows AEL’s successful Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, India’s largest QIP by a non-financial corporate.

AEL said the fresh investment the private airport operator brings long-duration institutional capital into the business at a time when India’s aviation sector is entering a sustained phase of passenger growth, capacity expansion and infrastructure investment.

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AAHL and the investors have entered into a Share Subscription Agreement and a Shareholders’ Agreement pursuant to which the investors will subscribe to new equity shares of AAHL in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July 2027. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54 per cent in AAHL.

Adani Enterprises said the proceeds will support three strategic priorities: expanding and modernising airport infrastructure across AAHL’s portfolio; accelerating the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports with development of 22 million square feet of mixed use development planned in the first phase; and scaling passenger-facing and other nonaeronautical businesses including our ground handling business.

"These investments are expected to increase capacity to serve ~ 200 million passengers annually, deepen commercial monetisation, enhance passenger experience and further strengthen AAHL’s integrated airport

ecosystem," Adani Enterprises said.

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Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited. “India’s aviation sector is one of the most powerful multipliers of the country’s GDP growth. Every expansion in air connectivity catalyses trade, tourism, employment and regional development well beyond the airport gate. With the backing of these partners, we will continue to invest ahead of that growth, scaling our infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses to build one of the world’s leading integrated airport platforms.”