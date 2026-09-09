Adani Energy shares in focus as arm signs 2,500 MW power deal with MSEDCL

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd are in focus on Wednesday after India's largest private transmission and distribution company announced that Powerpulse Trading Solutions Limited (PTSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, would supply 2,500 MW Round-the-Clock (RTC) power for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commencement date of supply. The receipt of this Letter of Award (LOA) was announced earlier by Adani Power Ltd (APL) on April 2.
In a filing to BSE, Adani Energy said Adani Power has assigned to PTSL all rights and obligations arising from the LOA issued by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). Consequent to the aforesaid agreement, PTSL entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with MSEDCL on September 8 in accordance with the aforesaid LOA.