BRICS Summit 2026: Who will be in New Delhi, what’s on the agenda, & why India is in focus

India's BRICS Chairship this year is anchored in the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability" reflecting the Prime Minister's people-first, "Humanity First" approach.

The theme is aimed at placing resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability at the centre of India's BRICS agenda. Beyond these priorities, leaders will discuss ways to deepen intra-BRICS cooperation and exchange views on shared global and regional concerns.

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The September summit comes at the end of an extensive year of engagement under India's BRICS Chairship.

India has hosted more than 350 meetings and high-level engagements across over 25 cities nationwide. These discussions have covered BRICS' three key pillars: political and security cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchange.

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Business and people-to-people initiatives have also been part of the chairship, with the broader effort focused on practical and development-oriented outcomes for the BRICS partnership.

Which countries are members

BRICS comprises eleven member countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

The grouping began with Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining later. The bloc has since expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Indonesia, while Saudi Arabia is also listed among the current member countries.

BRICS serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on global and regional issues, as well as matters linked to international political and economic governance.

How many times has India chaired ?

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The 2026 chairship is India's fourth.

India previously chaired BRICS in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The latest chairship therefore gives New Delhi another opportunity to shape the grouping's priorities and agenda.

This year is also significant because BRICS turns 20 since its founding.

Why is the 2026 summit important?

The summit gives India an opportunity to steer discussions within an expanded BRICS grouping while bringing together member countries, partner nations and outreach invitees.

The agenda extends beyond political and security issues to economic and financial cooperation, sustainability, innovation and people-to-people engagement.

For India, the summit also represents the culmination of a year-long programme of meetings and initiatives held across the country under its BRICS Chairship.

Where and when is the BRICS Summit 2026?

The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, 2026.

India's chairship, however, has involved activities throughout the year, with ministerial meetings, working groups and other engagements taking place across more than 25 cities.

What does BRICS stand for?

BRICS originally referred to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the five founding nations. The name has remained even as the grouping has expanded.

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Today, BRICS comprises eleven member countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

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What does the BRICS 2026 logo represent?

The BRICS 2026 logo features India's national flower, the lotus, with a central motif depicting the "Namaste" salutation.

The design was selected through a public design contest. The petals carry the colours of all BRICS member countries, connecting the visual identity of the summit with its official theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability."

India is a founding member of BRICS and has now taken on the group's Chairship for the fourth time.

Its previous chairships were held in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The 2026 summit comes as BRICS marks 20 years since its founding, adding another layer of significance to India's latest term at the helm of the grouping.