Banking stock with zero promoter stake hits 52-week high, more details

Shares of private sector lender RBL Bank rose to a 52-week high in early deals on Friday amid a rally in the broader market. RBL Bank stock gained 4.5% to Rs 277.40 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 265.45 on BSE. Market cap of the bank climbed to Rs 16,878 crore on BSE. Total 3.70 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.17 crore. The stock has a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year.

Brokerage INVESTEC has a Buy call on the banking stock with a target price of Rs 300

The brokerage says management expects RoA to trend upwards to 1% by Q4. The lender plans to improve RoA delivery first before any potential dilution.

Global brokerage firm Citi has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 285. The foreign brokerage expects RBL Bank's return on assets (RoA) trajectory to improve by 45-50 basis points driven by much awaited normalisation of credit cost.

The bank had zero promoter stake in the June quarter. Public shareholders owned 100% stake in the lender.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RBL Bank stands at 56.5, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. RBL Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The lender reported a standalone net profit of Rs 200.33 crore in the June 2025 quarter, falling 46% year-over-year compared to a profit of Rs 371.52 crore in corresponding quarter of last year. The Q1 performance was impacted by weaker interest income and rising expenses weighed on its performance.

Net Interest Income (NII) slipped 13% YoY to Rs 1,481 crore from Rs 1,700 crore a year ago, and declined 5% sequentially compared to Rs 1,563 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) for Q1 FY26 stood at 4.50%.