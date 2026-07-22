Reliance Industries Q1 results: Is this the right time to buy the stock after earnings?

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has returned to the spotlight after its latest earnings revived hopes of a stronger growth cycle, prompting analysts to argue that the recent weakness in the stock may now offer a long-term accumulation opportunity. After the company reported its numbers on Friday evening, the stock reacted positively in trade, reinforcing the view that the earnings pause seen in recent quarters may be easing.

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Earnings Trigger Fresh Optimism

The immediate trigger is clear: Reliance’s latest quarterly performance has reassured the Street on both operating momentum and business mix. The company’s consolidated results remained healthy, while its Oil-to-Chemicals business delivered a notable surprise with EBITDA at a four-year high.

That matters because the segment has often been closely watched for signs of margin recovery and cyclical strength. A stronger showing here suggests Reliance is not relying on just one growth engine, but benefiting from a broader operational rebound.



Jio Remains a Key Growth Lever

Alongside the refining and chemicals recovery, Jio continued to strengthen the investment case. The telecom business saw ARPU improvement, underlining pricing power and steady monetisation gains in a market where subscriber quality is increasingly important.

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Another potential catalyst remains the much-anticipated Jio IPO. While no timeline was discussed in the segment, the prospect of a listing continues to be viewed as a value-unlocking trigger for Reliance’s sprawling consumer-tech portfolio.



Why the Market Is Reassessing RIL

The renewed optimism comes after a difficult run for the stock. Reliance has remained stuck in a prolonged consolidation phase and has been a negative performer so far this year, with the stock slipping in double digits. That underperformance, however, is now being seen by some market watchers as an entry window rather than a warning sign.

As market expert Kranti Bathini put it, “The earnings are quite good for Reliance Industries,” adding that the Street is beginning to see “earning revival for Reliance Industries after a brief pause.” He also noted that “a lot of brokerage and research houses” are upgrading their outlook and raising upside targets.

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Buy on Dips, Say Analysts

For long-term investors, the message is increasingly turning constructive. Bathini described Reliance as “a stock to buy on dips” and said investors could still expect “fifteen to twenty percent returns” from current levels.

That makes Reliance a classic watchlist candidate in the current market: a heavyweight stock emerging from a weak patch, backed by improving earnings quality, telecom traction and the possibility of future value unlocking. If the latest quarter marks the start of a sustained revival, the stock’s long consolidation may begin to look less like stagnation and more like a base for the next leg higher.