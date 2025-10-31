Reliance Industries shares in focus after AI partnership with Google; key details

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were in focus on Friday after the conglomerate announced an expansive strategic partnership with Google to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India. The collaboration, made through its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Limited, aims to empower consumers, enterprises, and developers, aligning with Reliance's "AI for All" vision.

The centerpiece of the consumer-facing announcement is a plan to roll out Google's AI Pro plan to eligible Jio users free of charge for 18 months. This offer, valued at Rs 35,100 per user, will be activated via the MyJio app.

The plan includes:

Higher access to Google's "most capable Gemini 2.5 Pro model" in the Gemini app.

Higher limits for generating images and videos with Google's Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models.

Expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research.

A 2 TB cloud storage allocation.

The rollout will commence with early access for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans. It will then "swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible".

Beyond the consumer offer, the partnership strengthens ties between the two tech giants on the enterprise front. Reliance Intelligence will become a strategic partner for Google Cloud, enabling broader access to Google’s advanced AI hardware accelerators, or Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). The filing noted this move will "enable more organisations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models" and "strengthen India's national AI backbone".

Additionally, Reliance Intelligence will act as a "strategic go-to-market partner" to drive the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian organisations. As part of the deal, Reliance will also develop and offer its own "pre-built enterprise AI agents" on the Gemini Enterprise platform.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, said, "Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians... Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered."

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, "Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google's goal of advancing India's digital future... Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era. Today's announcement will put Google's cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India's vibrant developer community."