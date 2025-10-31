Top stocks in news: RIL, Swiggy, TCS, MTAR Tech, ITC, Welspun Corp, BEL, LTIMindTree, DLF

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday as the US Fed chair waned the expectations of rate cut in December. Besides this, mixed Q2 earnings and strong US dollar added to risk-off sentiments at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex plunged 592.67 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 84,404.46, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 176.05 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 25,877.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, October 31, 2025

Quarterly results today: Maruti Suzuki, Shriram Finance, GAIL, Vedanta, Bharat Petroleum, Bank of Baroda, ACC, Bajaj Electricals, Aptus Value Housing, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Electronics, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Kalpataru Projects, Dr Lal PathLabs, Patanjali Foods and Phoenix Mills are among the companies that will announce their Q2 results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries and Modern Insulators shall trade ex-date for spin-off. Shares of Times Green Energy, Titan Intech and Darshan Orna shall trade ex-date for rights issue. Shares of Fineotex Chemical shall trade ex-date for split and bonus today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Coforge, Laurus Labs, NRB Bearings, PDS, Supreme Petrochem, Jasch Gauging Technologies, Julien Agro Infratech shall trade ex-dividend today.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, through Reliance Intelligence, has announced an expansive strategic partnership with Google to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India- empowering consumers, enterprises, and developers. Google will begin rolling out Google’s AI Pro plan featuring the latest version of Google Gemini free for 18 months.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT services, consulting, and business solutions company has entered into a five-year partnership with Tata Motors to accelerate the automaker’s sustainability efforts. Tata Motors’ sustainability platform, Prakriti, powered by the AI-driven TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange (IUX), will digitize ESG data and enable real-time monitoring.

ITC: The FMCG major reported a 2 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 5,179.8 crore, while revenue fell 3.4 per cent YoY to Rs 18,021.3 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 2.1 per cent YoY to Rs 6,252 crore, while margins expanded 34.7 per cent to the reported period.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence company has secured additional orders worth Rs 732 crore since October 22. Major orders received include software-defined radios (SDRs), tank sub-systems, communication equipment, missile components, financial management software, cybersecurity solutions, upgrades, spares, and services.

LTIMindtree: The global technology consulting and digital solutions provider has launched BlueVerse with OGI (organizational general intelligence), a next-generation agentic IT Service Management (ITSM) platform engineered to autonomously manage the operational challenges faced by modern enterprises.

NTPC: The state-run power & utilities player reported a flat net profit at Rs 4653.3 crore, while its revenue declined 2.9 per cent YoY to Rs 39,166.6 crore for July-September 2025 period. The company board declared the first interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share.

DLF: The real estate company reported a 14.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 1,180 crore, while revenue slipped 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,643 crore. The company’s Ebitda stood at Rs 902 crore for the quarter.

Dabur India: The FMCG major reported a 6.5 YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 444.8 crore, while revenue increased 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 3,191.3 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda rose 6.6 per cent YoY to Rs 588.7 crore, while margins remained steady at 18.4 per cent for the quarter.

Swiggy: The food delivery and quick commerce platform reported widening of net profit to Rs 1,092 crore, while revenue increased 54.4 per cent YoY to Rs 5,561 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Board to consider raising funds worth up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP or other modes on November 7.

MTAR Technologies: The aerospace and defence company has received an international order worth Rs 263.54 crore from an existing customer.

Welspun Corp: The metal products player posted a 57 per cent YoY rise in its net profit to Rs 443.51 crore, driven by a rise in revenues from the core steel products business, in the September 2025 quarter. Total income increased 32.3 per cent YoY to Rs 4,408.66 for the period. It approved the incorporation of two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

V2 Retail: The retail chain has launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 2,245.75 per share. The issue size may be Rs 300 crore, which can be scaled up to Rs 400 crore, suggests media reports.