News
markets
stocks
Reliance Power, Reliance Infra shares in focus today; here's why

Reliance Power, Reliance Infra shares: The group highlighted its nearly debt-free status, stating they "have net worths of ₹14,883 crore and ₹16,431 crore, respectively,

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025 8:56 AM IST
SUMMARY
  • ED probe has no impact on business operations or financials
  • Reliance group nearly debt-free with strong net worths
  • Plans to expand defence and aerospace partnerships

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, chaired by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani, are likely to see positive sentiment today as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded its investigation. The companies confirmed that the ED's action "has no impact on business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of the company." The group highlighted its nearly debt-free status, stating they "have net worths of Rs 14,883 crore and Rs 16,431 crore, respectively, and have 50 lakh public shareholders, one of India's largest shareholder families."

The leadership meeting in Mumbai underscored the group's ambitious growth plans. Reliance Infrastructure aims to advance its position in defence and aerospace, partnering with Dassault Aviation, Coastal Mechanics, and Rheinmetall AG. Reliance Power continues to expand its energy portfolio, focusing on renewable projects totalling 3.3 GWh.

The overarching goal is to "rank among India's top three defence exporters -- strong commitment to the Indian defence markets and the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar' initiatives of the Government of India," the statement emphasised.

Recently, both companies' boards approved raising ₹18,000 crore through equity and debt to support growth in these sectors.

The statement from the group noted, "After the unanimous approval by the Board of Directors of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, just a week ago by both boards, to raise ₹18,000 crore by way of equity and debt to fund growth across defence and aerospace and renewable energy sectors, the meeting reflected unity of purpose, renewed vigour, and a shared resolve to deliver long-term value for stakeholders."

This strategic move aligns with the group's focus on converting adversities into opportunities, a spirit echoed by their founder, Dhirubhai Ambani.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 8:56 AM IST
