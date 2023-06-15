Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy, Urja Global, Vodafone Idea shares see high volumes on NSE

Shares of Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy, Urja Global and Vodafone Idea on Thursday saw huge volumes on NSE while those of Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, FACT and One 97 Communications (Paytm) were among stocks seeing high turnovers on the exchange, data showed. Investor interest was seen on these counters despite a flattish market movement.

Reliance Power jumped 5.03 per cent to Rs 16.70. A total of 7,07,73,373 Reliance Power shares worth Rs 116 crore changed hands on the counter by 10 am. Sulzon saw a total 6,12,45,713 shares worth Rs 87 crore changing hands, even as the scrip was trading flat at 14.40. Jaiprakash Power were trading 1.57 per cent higher at Rs 6.45. The penny stock saw 4,68,59,664 shares changing hands in the first 45 minutes of trade.

Vodafone Idea gained 0.63 per cent to Rs 7.95. This stock registered volumes of 3,59,08,106 shares. Vikas Lifecare, Zomato, Vikas Ecotech, SJVN and YES Bank shares gained up to 7 per cent amid high volumes. Urja Global saw volumes of 81,92,673 shares at the time of filing this copy.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries topped the turnover chart with a turnover of Rs 308.58 crore. It was followed by FACT (Rs 300 crore), Adani Enterprises (Rs 296 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 293 crore) and Paytm (Rs 276 crore). Other stocks seeing a turnover in excess of Rs 200 crore within the first 45 minutes included Axis Bank, Mazagon Dock Builders, TCS, Apollo Hospitals and HDFC. The NSE Nifty was trading at 18,774.05, up 0.10 per cent.

