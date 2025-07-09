RIL shares see a sudden crash in the afternoon session, here's why 

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell nearly 2% in the afternoon session on Wednesday after a report said the much awaited IPO of Reliance Jio Platforms, the telecom and digital arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has been delayed.

A Reuters report said the company has not yet appointed bankers to initiate the process and to discuss a potential stock market offering. According to Reuters, Jio aims to strengthen its financial performance before listing on the bourses. The company is focusing on increasing revenues, growing its telecom user base, and scaling up its digital services.

“Jio (IPO) is not going to happen this year, it’s just not possible. The company wants the business to be more mature,” the Reuters report said.

RIL investors were disappointed with the stock falling 1.87% to Rs 1510 against the previous close of Rs 1538.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20.55 lakh crore.

RIL stock has lost 4.46% in a year and gained 24.36% in 2025. The stock has a beta of 1.17, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RIL stock stands at 69.4, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. RIL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Reliance Industries reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 19,407 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 against Rs 18,951 crore profit in the same quarter last year. Revenue climbed 9.91 per cent to Rs 2,64,573 crore in Q4 from Rs 2,40,715 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.