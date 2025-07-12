RIL, TCS, Wipro, DMart, Bharti Airtel among stocks in focus next week; here's why

The coming week will see stock investors focusing on a flurry of quarterly earnings, including Nifty heavyweight Reliance Industries and updates on US-India trade negotiations. The BSE Sensex fell 1.1 per cent last week to settle at 82,500.47 on Friday over its last week's closing of 83,432.89. The Nifty 50 fell 1.2 per cent for the week.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Results next week: Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and JSW Steel are among the companies that will announce their quarterly results next week. Additionally, IT firms like Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies, Wipro, and HCL Technologies will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.



Corporate actions: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Bharti Airtel Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, and Dabur India Ltd are among dozens of other stocks which would turn ex-dividend next week. Stocks that will go ex-bonus next week include Ashok Leyland Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, BSE data showed.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): The stock will be in focus next week after the company posted its June quarter FY26 net profit after market hours. The company's strong revenue growth was offset by margin pressures and increased competition, resulting in a nearly flat net profit.

BEML: The BEML share price will be closely watched next week after the PSU-Defence company announced that its board will consider a stock split. Also, the shares of the company fell nearly 4 per cent on Friday after the company issued a clarification denying media reports that a major expansion of its defence manufacturing capabilities with new units at its Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) complex is underway.

Market cues to watch next week

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research, SBI Securities, said the investors will closely track corporate results for signs of margin stability, demand recovery, and management commentary, especially amid a mixed macro backdrop.

“Any clarity or resolution on global tariff-related tensions could significantly influence risk sentiment and capital flows. Until then, the market may remain range-bound, with stock-specific action dominating the trend. A breakout from this phase will likely be triggered by either strong earnings surprises or positive developments on the global trade front,” Shah said.

