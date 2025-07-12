Q1 results: RIL, Wipro, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, others to post earnings next week; check date

Earnings season kicked off this past week with a muted set of numbers from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The consensus expectations are low this time around, with the NSE benchmark Nifty anticipated to clock a mere 4-6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in earnings for the June quarter. Index constituents such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel Ltd expected to drive the growth. The coming week will see IT companies such as HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL Tech), Wipro and Tech Mahindra Bank, oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries and private lenders such as HDFC Bank, Axis bank and ICICI Bank announcing their quarterly results next week (including weekend). Below is the earnings schedule for the next one week starting Monday:

Q1 results next week:

HCL Tech, Tata Tech: After TCS Q1 earnings, investors will keep an eye on the quarterly results of HCL Technologies on July 14. Tata Technologies Ola Electric Mobility, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel, Citadel Realty and Developers, Tejas Networks and others will also announce their quarterly results on Monday, July 14.

HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General: HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, among a dozen other companies that will post their quarterly results on Tuesday, July 15.

Tech Mahindra, IXIGO: Tech Mahindra, Angel One, LT Technology Services, LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO), Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, DB Corp, and other companies will announce earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday, July 16.

Wipro, Axis Bank: Wipro, Axis Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, Polycab India, 360 ONE WAM, Tata Communications, among a dozen other companies that will post their quarterly earnings on Thursday July 17.

Reliance Ind, JSW Steel: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, MPS and other companies will post their quarterly results on Friday, July 18.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JK Cement, India Cements, Seshasayee Paper and Boards and AU Small Finance Bank will announce their quarterly results on Saturday, July 19.

