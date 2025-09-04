Rolex Rings shares gain 3% as board approves stock split 

Shares of Rolex Rings rose over 3% on Thursday after board of the firm approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10 . Rolex Rings shares gained 3.56% to Rs 1448.85 against the previous close of Rs 1398.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,775 crore.

Advertisement

The split of equity shares will make the shares more affordable and attractive to invest, thereby encouraging greater participation of retail investors and will also enhance the liquidity of the company’s shares in the market.

The expected time of completion of stock split is approximately within 2 months from the date of approval of the Members of the Company and subject to the completion of the statutory requirements.

Rolex Rings is engaged in manufacturing of forged & machined bearing rings and automotive components.