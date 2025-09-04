Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Rolex Rings shares gain 3% as board approves stock split 

Rolex Rings shares gain 3% as board approves stock split 

Rolex Rings shares gained 3.56% to Rs 1448.85 against the previous close of Rs 1398.65 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 4, 2025 3:26 PM IST
Rolex Rings shares gain 3% as board approves stock split  The split of equity shares will make the shares more affordable and attractive to invest

Shares of Rolex Rings rose over 3% on Thursday after board of the firm approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10 . Rolex Rings shares gained 3.56% to Rs 1448.85 against the previous close of Rs 1398.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,775 crore. 

Advertisement

The split of equity shares will make the shares more affordable and attractive to invest, thereby encouraging greater participation of retail investors and will also enhance the liquidity of the company’s shares in the market. 

The expected time of completion of stock split is approximately within 2 months from the date of approval of the Members of the Company and subject to the completion of the statutory requirements. 

Rolex Rings is engaged in manufacturing of forged & machined bearing rings and automotive components.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 4, 2025 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today