Rolex Rings shares zoom 18%, approach 52-week high; here's why 

Shares of Rolex Rings, a leading manufacturer of forged and machined components, zoomed nearly 18% in the afternoon session on Tuesday after the firm said its board would consider a buyback of shares on April 23.

Rolex Rings shares zoomed 18% to a high of Rs 164 against the previous close of Rs 139.40. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,387.29 crore. With today's rally, Rolex Rings shares have approached the 52-week high of Rs 166.12 hit on June 6, 2025.

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"The Board of Directors (“Board”) of Rolex Rings Limited (“Company”) will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended," said Rolex Rings.