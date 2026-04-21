Tata Group stock surges 27% in a month; dividend announcement likely in Q4 results

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd continued their upward momentum on Tuesday, rising 1.49 per cent to trade at Rs 723.90. At this level, the Tata Group stock has rallied 26.76 per cent over the past one month, ahead of its March quarter earnings announcement later in the day.

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The company is scheduled to announce its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, on April 21, 2026, as per an exchange filing.

In the same board meeting, Tata Investment Corporation's board will also consider the recommendation of a dividend, if any, on its equity shares for FY26, the filing stated.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve: (i) the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and (ii) recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company," the company said in its regulatory disclosure.

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On BSE, around 1.35 lakh shares changed hands at the time of publishing this story. The figure was below the two-week average volume of 1.52 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 9.78 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 36,590.52 crore.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 108.29/49.47 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 0.99. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 6.59/14.62, with a return on equity (RoE) of 0.91. According to Trendlyne data, Tata Investment has a one-year beta of 0.96, indicating relatively average volatility.

Tata Sons holds a 68.51 per cent stake in Tata Investment and also maintains a significant majority share in Tata Capital. The company serves as the principal investment holding firm for the Tata Group.