Tech Mahindra Ltd is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 tomorrow. According to the BSE results calendar, the earnings would be declared on Wednesday, April 22.

Tech Mahindra results date & time

While the company has not officially announced the exact time for the results, historically, Tech Mahindra has released its earnings post-market hours as per the past three quarters, which signals that investors to expect the Q4 numbers to drop after the closing bell on Wednesday. Following the release, the management would host an analysts/investors meeting, which is scheduled for 5:15 PM.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dividend 2026 & history

The company “will also consider a proposal for the recommendation of the final dividend for the financial year 2025-26,” it said in its exchange filing.

The IT giant has paid an interim dividend of Rs 15 on October 20, 2025. Before that, it announced a final dividend of Rs 30 on July 4, 2025. Going further back, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 15 on October 31, 2024, a final dividend of Rs 28 on July 19, 2024, and an interim dividend of Rs 12 on November 2, 2023.

What brokerages expect?

According to Axis Direct, Tech Mahindra was expected to report a 3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth, driven by higher contributions from the BFSI and Manufacturing verticals.

Advertisement

“EBIT margin is likely to improve by 23 bps QoQ, supported by cost optimisation initiatives and currency tailwinds,” Axis said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) expects revenue growth to be muted at around 0.5 per cent QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms. MOFSL pointed out that while underlying demand in BFSI remains intact, the US auto sector is currently in a "wait-and-watch" mode, and the high-tech segment is likely to stay volatile.

“EBIT margin is expected to expand ~50bp QoQ to ~13.6%, supported by better gross margins from fixed cost optimizations,” MOFSL said.

Meanwhile, PL Capital projects a 40 basis points bump in margins to 13.5 per cent, largely by currency benefits.

“We expect TECHM to report flattish revenue in CC…we expect deal wins in the band of USD 600-800 mn during the quarter,” PL Capital noted.

