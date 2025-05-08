Route Mobile Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 37%, board declares final dividend

Route Mobile on Thursday reported a 37% fall in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Profit slipped to Rs 60.28 crore in Q4 against Rs 95.16 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from operations came at Rs 1,175.00 crore in Q4 against Rs 1,017.03 crore in Q4FY24. Profit before exceptional item and tax stands at Rs 103.68 crore compared to Rs 107.59 crore in Q4FY24.

Advertisement

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY25.

"The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10/- each (20 %) for the Financial Year 2024-’25, subject to the shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, the said dividend, if approved, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting. The Record Date for the purpose of the Final Dividend will be intimated in due course," said Route Mobile.

Meanwhile, Route Mobile shares were trading 0.30% lower at Rs 957.15 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 960.05 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 942.80. Total 7188 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 68.25 crore. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 6029 crore.

Advertisement

Profit After Tax (PAT) in the last fiscal came at Rs 333.93 crore against Rs 388.84 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations in the last fiscal climbed to Rs 4,575.62 crore against Rs 4,023.29 crore in FY24. Profit before exceptional item and tax stood at Rs 444.56 crore for FY25 against Rs 438.24 crore in FY24. Profit Before Tax (PBT) slipped to Rs 426.11 crore for FY25 compared to Rs 455.08 crore in FY24.

Gautam Badalia, Chief Executive Officer, Route Mobile Limited, said, “I’m pleased to report strong revenue growth over the past year, driven by broad-based demand and continued client diversification. This resilience enables us to navigate sectoral and geographic headwinds with confidence. As we look ahead to FY26, we remain optimistic about further business expansion. While gross profit margins faced temporary pressure, our top-line performance validates the strength of our expansion strategy. We remain focused on expanding our market share and driving sustainable, longterm profitability through optimization initiatives”.

Advertisement

The firm is a leading cloud communication platform service provider to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players and mobile network operators.