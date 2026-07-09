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Why Choice International shares surged nearly 9% today

Why Choice International shares surged nearly 9% today

CEBPL aims to achieve 5x growth across its broking and distribution businesses over the next three years while strengthening its digital capabilities, institutional franchise and customer proposition.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 3:22 PM IST
Why Choice International shares surged nearly 9% todayThe stock jumped 8.86 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 837.20.

Shares of Choice International Ltd recorded a sharp uptick in Thursday's trade following a strategic partnership with South Korea's NH Financial Group. The stock jumped 8.86 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 837.20.

"Choice, one of India's leading diversified financial services groups, today announced a strategic partnership with NH Investment & Securities (NHIS), a leading South Korean financial institution and subsidiary of NH Financial Group, through an investment of Rs 900 crore in Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd (CEBPL), the Broking & Wealth Management arm of Choice," the company stated.

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"This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Choice's growth journey and reflects the confidence of NH Investment & Securities (NHIS), one of South Korea's leading financial institutions, in Choice's vision of building a next-generation financial services platform in India," it added.

The company said India's financial services sector is entering a new phase of structural growth, driven by increasing retail participation, financialisation of savings, rising demand for wealth management and supportive regulatory reforms.

"Against this backdrop, Choice sees significant opportunities to expand its broking, wealth management, investment distribution and capital market businesses while deepening customer engagement," the firm also said.

As part of the transaction, Choice mentioned that NHIS will be investing Rs 900 crore in CEBPL through Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS).

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"The capital infusion will be deployed as growth capital to drive overall business expansion, including the growth of the MTF book, alongside strategic investments in technology, customer acquisition, talent development, product innovation, and business scalability," it stated.

CEBPL aims to achieve 5x growth across its broking and distribution businesses over the next three years while strengthening its digital capabilities, institutional franchise and customer proposition.

"By combining Choice's market access and growth momentum with NHIS's global expertise, technology capabilities and innovation ecosystem, the partnership is expected to create long-term value and position Choice to capitalize on the significant opportunities emerging in India's rapidly expanding investment landscape," the company further stated.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 9, 2026 3:21 PM IST
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