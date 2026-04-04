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Dividend stock alert! Rs 48 per share - Check record date, dividend history

Dividend stock alert! Rs 48 per share - Check record date, dividend history

Earlier, the company distributed an interim dividend of Rs 75 per share on November 7, 2025. Before that, investors received a final dividend of Rs 117 on April 25, 2025, matching another final dividend of Rs 117 declared on May 3, 2024.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Apr 4, 2026 3:15 PM IST
Dividend stock alert! Rs 48 per share - Check record date, dividend historyDividend stock (image: AI generated image for representatinal purpose only)

Investors looking for dividend-paying stocks should keep an eye on this pharma player, which has a reward history that includes an interim payout of Rs 75 and previous final dividends of Rs 117.

According to the stock exchange filing, the Sanofi India Ltd board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 48 per equity share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. This payout is calculated on shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. 

Sanofi India dividend 2026 record date

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To determine exactly which investors are eligible to receive this financial windfall, the company has fixed Wednesday, April 22, 2026, as the record date. The final approval for this Rs 48 per share payout will be sought from the members at Sanofi's 70th annual general meeting (AGM). 

As per regulatory filings, this AGM is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. 

For those tracking the stock's payout consistency, Sanofi India has a pretty strong dividend history. Earlier, the company distributed an interim dividend of Rs 75 per share on November 7, 2025. Before that, investors received a final dividend of Rs 117 on April 25, 2025, matching another final dividend of Rs 117 declared on May 3, 2024.

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Alongside the dividend announcements, the company recently secured the central government approval for the appointment of Deepak Arora as Managing Director for a three-year term. Additionally, the board approved the appointment of Siraj Azmat Chaudhry as an additional and independent director for a five-year term

Meanwhile, in the last session on Thursday, Sanofi India shares edged up 0.07% to settle at Rs 3265 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 4, 2026 11:43 AM IST
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