Rs.1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh in a year: These FII favourite stocks surged up to 200%. Do you own any?

Foreign investors, including foreign portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), are considered as one of the biggest institutional investors in Indian stock markets. These foreign investors have significant shareholding in several Indian firms. Data available from corporate database ACE Equity shows that select five stocks with high foreign ownership have surged upto 200% in last 12 months. This is in sharp contrast to the performance of benchmark equity index, Sensex, which has surged nearly 23% in this duration.

Zomato is the top gainer in this list. Foreign investors had a 54.9% stake in this online food delivery and e-commerce platform. In the recent quarterly results for Q3 FY24, profits (PAT) for the company have increased 283% to Rs.138 crore from Rs. 36 crore in Q2. Zomato stock has surged nearly 200% to Rs 159.2 on February 28, 2024 from Rs. 53, a year ago. Hence, if one had invested Rs. 1 lakh in Zomato last year then it would be valued at Rs. 3 lakh now. It has a latest market capitalisation of Rs. 1.40 lakh crore.

It is followed by Plastic Products manufacturer Responsive Industries. This stock has surged 142% in one year to Rs. 297.30 from Rs. 123.1. It has latest m-cap of Rs. 8,058 crore. FII had a 35.1% ownership stake in Responsive Industries. Its PAT has increased 10% on QoQ basis Rs. 44.7 crore.

Aster DM Healthcare is at the third spot with 118% jump in stock price in last 12 months. The share price rose to Rs 484.5 on Feb 28, 2024 from Rs. 222. It has a current m-cap of Rs. 24,200 crore. Aster DM Healthcare has 41% foreign ownership. PAT in Q3 for this healthcare company stands at Rs 217.7 crore from a loss of Rs. 8 crore in the previous quarter.

IRB Infrastructure Developers is at number four in the list. This Construction sector company has 47.2 FII stake and has a current m-cap of Rs. 38,517 crore. IRB Infrastructure Developers share price has jumped 117% to Rs.63.8 from Rs. 29.45 in one year period. Profit for Q3 stands at Rs.238.2 crore surging 39% from Rs. 171 crore PAT in previous quarter.

PB Fintech is ranked fifth with stock price rising 108% to Rs. 1,161 on Feb 28, 2024 from Rs. 558.5 a year ago. It has 40.6% foreign shareholding and Rs. 52,389 latest market cap. In Q3, PB Fintech recorded Rs. 38.6 crore as profit from a loss of Rs. 20.8 crore in Q2.