RVNL, Indian Bank, Ashok Leyland: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices staged a decent rebound on Thursday, led by Donald Trump's positive commentary on Greenland and tariffs. However, sentiments remained fragile over the weakness of the rupee and persistent FII outflows. BSE Sensex jumped 397.74 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 82,307.37, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 132.40 points, or 0.53 per cent, to close at 25,289.90.



Select buzzing stocks like Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Indian Bank and Ashok Leyland Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Indian Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 965 | Stop Loss: Rs 844

Indian Bank has given a clear breakout on the daily chart and ended with a strong bullish candle, showing aggressive buying at higher levels. The stock is comfortably trading above its 21-day and 55-day EMAs, indicating that the short- and medium-term trend remains firmly positive. The move is backed by strong volumes, suggesting broad market buying interest rather than a weak bounce. Momentum is also supportive, with the MACD in positive territory and moving higher.



Ashok Leyland | Buy | Target Price: Rs 208 | Stop Loss: Rs 178

Prices of Ashok Leyland continue to display a strong bullish structure, forming a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows, which reflects sustained buying interest. The recent pullback toward the 21-day EMA acted as a healthy consolidation and provided a fresh buying opportunity, indicating that the broader uptrend remains intact. The stock rebounded firmly from this support zone and closed at a three-week high, reinforcing positive momentum. Additionally, prices are outperforming the broader market, highlighting strong relative strength.



Rail Vikas Nigam | Buy | Target Price: Rs 368-380 | Stop Loss: Rs 300

RVNL has taken strong reversal from the major demand zone on the daily chart, supported well with RSI bullish divergence, which reflects healthy medium-term momentum. After a sharp fall towards the Rs 312-310 zone, the stock is currently seeing a reversal, which looks like a trend reversal. Volumes during the rise were strong, while the recent decline has come on relatively lower volumes, suggesting selling pressure is limited. As long as the stock holds above Rs 300 level dips can be used as buying opportunities.