Top stocks in news: ONGC, IndiGo, Adani Gas, Bandhan Bank, DLF, Go Digit, Premier Energies

Indian benchmark indices managed to post decent gains on Thursday on the back of Trump's positive commentary on Greenland and tariffs. Gains were capped due to fragile sentiments over the weakness of the rupee and constant FII outflows. BSE Sensex jumped 397.74 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 82,307.37, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 132.40 points, or 0.53 per cent, to close at 25,289.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, January 23, 2026:

Q3 results today: Shriram Finance, Cipla, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Adani Green Energy, DCB Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, India Cements, JSW Energy, Laurus Labs, MCX, Nuvama Wealth Management, Piramal Finance, Urban Company, Welspun Specialty Solutions and and others will announce their results for December 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Central Bank of India, DCM Shriram, Havells India, Oberoi Realty, Suraj and Tips Music shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Jonjua Overseas ex-date for bonus issue today. Shares of Galaxy Agrico Exports shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run natural resource player has acquired a 50 percent stake each in Bharat Ethane One IFSC and Bharat Ethane Two IFSC via private placement. As a result of these equity subscriptions, ONGC has become a 50 percent joint venture partner with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Japan (MOL), in both companies.

InterGlobe Aviation: The budget airline carrier player reported a 77.6 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 549.1 crore, while revenue rose 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 23,471.9 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Its Ebitdar came in at Rs 7,043.4 crore, down 5.5 per cent YoY for the quarter.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender reported a 51.8 per cent YoY fall in the net profit to 205.6 crore, while net interest income fell to 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,688.3 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025. Provisions on contingencies slipped 16 per cent to Rs 1,154.6 crore, while operating profit dropped 28.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,445 crore.

Adani Total Gas: The Adani Group's gas distributions player's net profit jumped 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 158.7 crore, while revenue increased 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1,639.2 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 313 crore for the quarter, while CNG and PNG networks improved significantly.

DLF: The real estate major reported a 13.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,203.4 crore, while revenue surged 32.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,020.2 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 849 crore, while margins stood at 8.3 per cent.

NTPC Green Energy: The state-run renewables energy company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for the development of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Premier Energies: The renewables energy player jumped 53.5 per cent YoY to Rs 391.7 crore, while revenue grew 13 per cent YoY to Rs 1,936.5 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Its subsidiary commissions a 400 MW solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing facility at its E-City plant, Maheshwaram, Telangana.

Ashoka Buildcon: The civil constructions firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an order worth Rs 307.71 crore from the Public Works Department, Daman. The order involves the construction of a proposed signature bridge connecting Jampo SeaFront Road near the Lighthouse to Devka SeaFront Road at Parkota Sheri in Daman.

Go Digit General Insurance: The private insurance player reported an 18 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 140.1 crore, while gross premium written rose 8.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,909.2 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Net premium earned increased 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,160.1 crore, while net commissions soared 11 per cent YoY to Rs 602.9 crore for the quarter.

Mphasis: The midcap IT solutions player reported 3.4 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 442.2 crore, while revenue was up 12.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,002.6 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebit rose to Rs 608.7 crore, while margins came in at Rs 15.2 per cent for the quarter.

Syngene International: The pharma player's net profit crashed 88.6 per cent YoY to Rs 15 crore, while revenue declined 3 per cent YoY to Rs 918.7 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda declined 25.9 per cent YoY to Rs 209.2 crore, while margins tanked 22.8 per cent for the quarter.

Cyient: The IT solutions player reported a 28 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 91.8 crore, while revenue came in up 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,848.5 crore for the last three months of 2025. Ebit rose 13.6 per cent YoY to Rs 167 crore, while margins improved 9 per cent YoY for the quarter.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The financial player reported a 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 36.6 crore, while net interest income rose 3.2 per cent YoY to Rs 276.8 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2025. Provisions rose 22.6 per cent YoY to Rs 41.2 crore, while NPAs increased on both net and gross levels.

Tanla Platforms: The cloud communications player reported a 10.8 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 131.3 crore, while revenue rose 12.1 per cent YOY to Rs 1,121 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal. Ebitda rose 16.9 per cent YoY to Rs 190.5 crore, while Ebitda margins improved 17 per cent YoY to 17 per cent for the quarter.

Le Travenues Technology: The parent company of Ixigo reported a 56.13 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 24.2 crore, while revenue rose 31.4 per cent YoY to Rs 317.5 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 23.8 per cent YoY to Rs 26.4 crore, while margins dropped 8.31 per cent for the quarter.