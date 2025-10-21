Samvat 2082: Sensex, Nifty rise for 5th day on Diwali Muhurat trade; will rally continue?

Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, closed the Diwali Muhurat Trading session on a positive note, extending their winning streak to a fifth straight session on Tuesday.

The special one-hour trading window, considered highly auspicious, marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat 2082.



At the closing bell, the Sensex climbed 62.97 points, or 0.07 per cent, to end at 84,426.34, while the Nifty50 gained 25.45 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 25,868.60.



Bajaj Finserv topped the Sensex gainers’ chart, surging 1.11 per cent to close at Rs 2,163.15. Infosys followed with a 0.68 per cent rise, while Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finance gained 0.64 per cent, 0.44 per cent, 0.38 per cent, and 0.37 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five stocks, namely, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, L&T and Bajaj Finserv, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Indian stock markets will remain shut on Tuesday, October 22, for Balipratipada. Regular trading for the new Hindu calendar year, Samvat 2082, will resume on Thursday, October 23. In the previous Samvat, both the Sensex and Nifty50 posted modest gains of around 6 per cent.

Within the BSE Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel hit fresh 52-week highs at Rs 2,154.25, Rs 1,089.95 and Rs 2,057.95, respectively.

Overall, out of 4,178 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 3,006 ended higher, while 967 declined, and 205 closed unchanged. During the session, 174 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 42 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 243 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 92 in lower circuits.

Advertisement

Speaking to BT TV, Punita Kumar Sinha, Managing Partner at Pacific Paradigm Advisors, said investors should focus more on India’s domestic growth story rather than export-oriented sectors.

“Although, you know, there could always be a positive surprise with President Donald Trump, and suddenly you hear that there's a trade deal that's been agreed upon, then that would be really positive for the exporters who are very depressed,” she said.

“So, I think investors could take some risk on that trade and keep a small exposure, as it could turn into a meaningful opportunity if it plays out well. However, the bulk of the portfolio should remain stock-specific, aligned with the domestic consumption theme. Sectors that look promising include financials, commodities, and healthcare,” Sinha said.



Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian markets ended the special one-hour Diwali Muhurat trading session on a muted yet resilient note, with both the Nifty and Bank Nifty consolidating near their recent highs.

Advertisement

“The Nifty 50 closed almost flat, holding steady after a strong multi-day rally. Despite lighter volumes and bouts of mild profit booking, the index maintained its footing well above key short-term supports, underscoring firm underlying momentum and continued investor confidence,” R said.

“Technically, the structure remains bullish as long as Nifty sustains above 25,800, with 25,750 acting as immediate support. On the downside, 25,600–25,500 serves as a key support band, while a decisive breakout above 26,000–26,300 could lead to fresh lifetime highs. The broader sentiment stays positive, supported by robust Q2 earnings, festive liquidity, and steady foreign institutional inflows,” R added.

