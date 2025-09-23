SBI, Aadhar Housing, Dishman Carbogen: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a muted note and settled lower on Monday, tracking the weakness in the IT stocks after the US hiked H-1B visa fee. However, GST cuts tried to support the sentiments but could not rule out fag-end selling. BSE Sensex dropped 466.26 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 82,159.97, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 124.70 points, or 049 per cent, to close at 25,202.35 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including State Bank of India (SBI), Aadhar Housing Finance and Dishman Carbogen Amcis (DCAL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a Axis Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Tuesday’s trading session:



Aadhar Housing Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 578-596 | Stop Loss: Rs 503

Aadhar Housing has staged a decisive breakout above its Cup and Handle pattern at Rs 528 on the weekly chart, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling the end of consolidation and a continuation of the medium-term uptrend. The breakout, accompanied by rising volumes, lends conviction to the move and highlights further upside potential. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20, 50, and 200-day SMAs, highlighting robust strength and an improving trend structure. Momentum indicators reinforce the bullish setup, with the weekly RSI firmly above 60 and delivering a crossover above its reference line, adding strength to the positive outlook. The above analysis indicates a potential upside toward Rs 578-596 levels.



Dishman Carbogen Amcis | Buy | Target Price: Rs 333-351 | Stop Loss: Rs 269

Dishman Carbogen has registered a decisive breakout above the medium-term downward sloping trendline at Rs 293 on the weekly chart, in place since early 2018, signalling the onset of a medium-term uptrend. The stock has also confirmed a Cup and Handle pattern at Rs 288 levels, along with huge volumes, indicating resumption of the prior uptrend. Moreover, the breakout, backed by rising volumes, adds conviction and underscores further upside potential. Supporting the bullish setup, the weekly RSI has crossed above its signal line and broken past the horizontal resistance at 59, confirming renewed momentum and reinforcing the positive bias. The above analysis indicates a potential upside toward Rs 333-351 levels.



State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 899-921 | Stop Loss: Rs 821

SBI had been consolidating between Rs 837 and Rs 784 since April 2025 and has now broken above the medium-term downward sloping trendline at Rs 832, signalling a positive bias. The stock is holding firm above the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the Rs 680–836 rally at Rs 778, establishing a solid medium-term support base. A close above the weekly upper Bollinger Band has further generated a fresh buy signal. Momentum indicators validate the bullish outlook, as the weekly RSI has broken above its downward sloping trendline, confirming renewed momentum. Additionally, the RSI has crossed above its signal line from the 50 mark, reinforcing the buy signal and strengthening the positive setup. The above analysis indicates a potential upside toward Rs 899-921 levels.