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SBI Cards, Blue Star, Divis Labs: Top stocks to trade— Target prices, stop loss & more

SBI Cards, Blue Star, Divis Labs: Top stocks to trade— Target prices, stop loss & more

Axis Direct said that SBI Cards confirmed a short-term trend reversal on the daily charts by forming a double bottom formation with huge volumes on this breakout.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026 8:35 AM IST
SBI Cards, Blue Star, Divis Labs: Top stocks to trade— Target prices, stop loss & moreBlue Star experienced a short-term trend reversal on the daily chart as it surpassed the previous swing high on a closing basis, said the brokerage firm.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Tuesday amid the rising geopolitical tension between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. This pushed the oil prices higher and pressurized Indian currency. The BSE Sensex tanked 541.46 points, or 0.72 per cent, to close at 77,054.94, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 158.95 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,052.05 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Blue Star, Divis Laboratories Ltd and SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:


Divis Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 7,300-7,500 | Stop Loss: 6,975
Divis Labs registered an all-time high at Rs 7,208, indicating bullish sentiment. The current close decisively surpassed the multi-month resistance zone of Rs 7,000 levels, accompanied by huge volumes that signify increased participation.  The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily and weekly  Bollinger Band buy signals indicate increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 7,300-7,500, and its downside support zone is the Rs 7,000-6,950  levels.
 

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SBI Cards and Payment Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 670-700 | Stop Loss: Rs 620
SBI Cards confirmed a short-term trend reversal on the daily charts by forming a double bottom formation. Huge volumes on this breakout show increased participation. The daily and weekly RSI remain bullish, indicating rising strength. The daily Bollinger Band buy signals indicate increased momentum. The stock is well placed above its 20-day and 50-day SMAs, which reconfirms the bullish bias. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 670-700, and its downside support zone is the 630-615 levels.


Blue Star | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,820-1,900 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,695
Blue Star Ltd experienced a short-term trend reversal on the daily chart as it surpassed the previous swing high on a closing basis. The stock is well placed above its 20-day and 50-day SMAs, which reconfirms the positive bias. Rising volumes over the past couple of sessions show increased participation. The daily and weekly RSI remain bullish, indicating rising strength. The daily Bollinger Band buy signals indicate increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs1820-1900, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1710-1680 levels.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 8:35 AM IST
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