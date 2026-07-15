Kusumgar IPO shares listing today: Check latest GMP before stock market debut

Shares of Kusumgar are set to make their Dalal Street debut today, on Wednesday, July 15, as the engineered fabric maker is likely to delivered a saw a strong response from the investors, if one trust the signals from the unofficial market. Despite the rising volatility in the broader markets, the grey market premium (GMP) for Kusumgar has remained stable and firm.

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Just ahead of its listing, shares of Kusumgar were commadngin a grey market premium of Rs 160-165 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of 38-40 per cent for the investors. However, its GMP has remained around Rs 160-levels since the bidding for the IPO kicked-off but was seen around Rs 135-140 before the issue opened for subscription.

The IPO of Kusumgar was open for subscription between July 08 and July 10. The company had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 398-419 per share with a lot size of 35 shares. It raised a total of Rs 650 crore from its maiden offering, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,55,13,126 equity shares.

The issue was subscribed a solid 128.85 times, attracting nearly 37.2 lakh applications and bids for Rs 62,00 crore. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 284.10 times, while the allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 165.46 times. The portion for retail investors and employees were booked 26.47 times and 10.48 times, respectively.

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Mumbai-based Kusumgar is a manufacturer of woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics known as engineered fabrics. It has developed over 1,000 unique fabric types, building a strong position in the synthetic functional and performance fabric space. Its products serve a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defence, industrial and automotive, outdoor and other segments.

Brokerage firms, tracking the issue, were largely positive on it and suggested to subscribe the IPO. Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal and IIFL Capital were the book running lead managers for Kusumgar IPO, while Bigshare Services servef as the registrar for it. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.