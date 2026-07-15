Top stocks in news: Belrise, LTTS, Hero Moto, Tata Elxsi, NBCC, J&K Bank, ARSSBL, IT firms

Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Tuesday led by rising geopolitical tension in the Strait of Hormuz between the US and Iran, sending the oil prices higher and weakening in the Indian rupee. The BSE Sensex plunged 541.46 points, or 0.72 per cent, to close at 77,054.94, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 158.95 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,052.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 15, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC AMC, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Union Bank of India, HDB Financial Services, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Angel One, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Fedbank Financial Services, Jana Small Finance Bank, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) and others will announce their results for June 2026 quarter today.

IT stocks: Indian IT players will be in the spotlight again after the US-listed peer IBM suffered its biggest single-day drop since at least 1968 as its preliminary quarterly report missed street expectations. The stock crashed 25 per cent on Tuesday resulting in IBM wiping out nearly $70 billion in its market capitalization.

Belrise Industries: The auto ancillary player launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on July 14, with a floor price of Rs 230.79 per share. It may offer up to a 5 per cent discount to the QIP floor price.

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Hero MotoCorp: The company board has approved an additional investment of up to Rs 1,000 crore in Ather Energy, an associate company. It held a 29.48 per cent stake in Ather Energy before the proposed Rs 1,000 crore investment.

L&T Technology Services: The IT solutions major reported a 13 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 356.6 crore, while revenue increased 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,940.1 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Ebitda jumped 28.1 per cent YoY to Rs Rs 461.3 crore, while EBIT margin expands 200 bps to 15.7 per cent. Its dollar revenue rose 0.4 per cent YoY to $309.9 million

Tata Elxsi: The ER&D solutions player reported an 18.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 170.6 crore, while the revenue increased 14.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,021.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBIT came in 193.8 crore, while Ebit margins narrowed to 19 per cent for the quarter.

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Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The lender has proposed to divest 1.02 crore equity shares (representing 0.50 per cent of the paid-up capital) of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company to MetLife International Holdings, LLC, at a price of Rs 117.20 per share, aggregating Rs 120.1 crore.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction company said its board has approved a scheme of arrangement for the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India), with the company on a going-concern basis.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers: The stock broking player reported a 2.3 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.4 crore for the June quarter. Net interest income (NII) surged 47.6 per cent YoY to Rs 68.4 crore for the quarter. Ebitda rose 30.2 per cent YoY to Rs 97.3 crore with margins of 39.5 per cent.

Delhivery: The RBI has approved the application for the grant of a Certificate of Registration (CoR) as a Type II NBFC-ND to Delhivery Financial Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The issuance of the CoR is subject to the submission of certain documents to the satisfaction of the RBI.

IDBI Bank: The lender bank said it is not in a position to confirm or deny a media report claiming that the government is close to accepting a revised bid from Fairfax Financial for the bank, citing the confidential nature of the ongoing strategic disinvestment process.

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IdeaForge Technology: The drone technology company has successfully raised Rs 500 crore through QIP, and it plans to use the proceeds to fund the company’s next phase of growth and strengthen its working capital. It allotted a total of 62,89,308 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 795 per share, representing a 4.89 per cent discount.

Kirloskar Brothers: The pump and valve maker's subsidiary, SPP Pumps, UK, has secured a significant order from Saipem Offshore Construction SPA for the supply of vertical pumps and spares, aggregating GBP 11.7 million (Rs 149.59 crore).

Jain Resource Recycling: The recycling company informed the exchanges that an accident involving a furnace explosion occurred on July 14 at its manufacturing plant in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The incident resulted in the death of one labourer and injuries to several others, who were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Easy Trip Planners: The travel and tourism player has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand, to promote the state's diverse tourism offerings through digital initiatives and enhance its visibility among travellers across the country.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China, has approved the company's API product, Clopidogrel Bisulfate. This approval is in addition to the valid certificate of suitability (CEP) already held by the company for Clopidogrel Bisulfate, further strengthening its regulatory portfolio.

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PDS: The apparel solutions company has announced a strategic partnership between its manufacturing business and Busana Apparel Group, one of Indonesia's leading apparel manufacturing companies, marking a significant step in strengthening PDS' global manufacturing ecosystem.