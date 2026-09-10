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SBI, IFCI, NIACL: Check fresh target prices for selling beneficiaries in NSE's mega IPO

SBI, IFCI, NIACL: Check fresh target prices for selling beneficiaries in NSE's mega IPO

SBIN1,000.50(0.74%)

An analyst from YES Securities said that IFCI is facing resistance in the Rs 108–110 range, close to its recent swing high, with formation of multiple bearish candlestick patterns.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 9:44 AM IST
SBI, IFCI, NIACL: Check fresh target prices for selling beneficiaries in NSE's mega IPONIACL is experiencing profit booking, indicating short-term pause or correction, with the formation of a morning doji star candlestick suggesting weakening bullish momentum, said the analyst.

Amid the run up to the NSE's IPO, traders have gone bonkers on the selling shareholders in the upcoming mega issue. Stocks like IFCI Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) and State Bank of India have managed to draw strong investor interest lately. Here's what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on these counters:

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New India Assurance Company | Caution | Resistance: Rs 220 | Support: Rs 190
After a sharp rally from Rs 162 to Rs 242, NIACL is experiencing profit booking, indicating a likely short-term pause or correction. The formation of a morning doji star candlestick suggests weakening bullish momentum. Immediate support lies in the Rs 190-192 range which coincides with its 20 SMA’s. A breakdown below this zone could intensify selling pressure, potentially pushing the price towards the Rs 183–180 levels. On the higher side, the stock must convincingly move above and sustain beyond Rs 220 to revive bullish sentiment. Until this level is reclaimed, the chances of a sustained uptrend appear limited.


IFCI | Hold | Resistance: Rs 110 | Support: Rs 79
IFCI is facing resistance in the Rs 108–110 range, close to its recent swing high. The formation of multiple bearish candlestick patterns at this key resistance level suggests a temporary pause in momentum. Despite this price action, strong support is in place at Rs 87-83, followed by Rs 79. The overall outlook for the stock remains positive as long as it holds above these support levels. A breakout above Rs 110 could trigger further upside, potentially driving the stock towards the Rs 125 marks.

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State Bank of India | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,050 | Support: Rs 990
SBIN has been making lower tops and lower bottom, signalling bearish sentiment at current levels. A short-term support zone is likely to emerge around Rs 990 which corresponds with the previous swing low. However, if the price fails to stage a meaningful recovery from this area, it may invite further downside. A breakdown below this support range could potentially drag the stock toward the Rs 960 to Rs 950 regions. The broader outlook stays cautious unless the stock manages a decisive move above the strong resistance near the zone of Rs 1,040-1,050 as only a clear breakout beyond this level would indicate a possible shift in the prevailing trend.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 9:44 AM IST
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