Sebi signs MoU with NFSU to strengthen forensic, cyber capabilities

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) to enhance cooperation in forensic science, digital investigation and skill development.

NFSU, established under the National Forensic Sciences University Act, 2020, will work with the capital markets regulator to expand research, education and training support across several specialised domains.

Under the MoU, both institutions will collaborate on capacity building and skill enhancement of Sebi officers in areas such as digital forensics, forensic accounting and cybersecurity. The agreement also includes designing customised courses and training programmes to improve the efficiency and output of Sebi personnel.

The regulator and NFSU will jointly organise training sessions, seminars, conferences and workshops on topics of mutual interest and allow participation of each other's officers and faculty members. The partnership further enables the use of each other's expertise, facilities and resources.

A key element of the MoU focuses on strengthening Sebi's digital forensic capabilities. This includes developing or providing consultancy for setting up state-of-the-art infrastructure at the regulator's Mumbai office or any other location as required.

The collaboration also includes setting up specialised laboratories in cybersecurity, digital forensics, forensic accounting, data analytics and related fields under NFSU's consultancy framework.