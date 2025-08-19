Senco Gold, Bhansali Engineering, ECOS to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 20

Six stocks will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 20. One stock with go ex-date for rights issue while another will split into shares of a smaller denomination, BSE data suggested.

Senco Gold Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd, ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd, Him Teknoforge Ltd, and Colab Platforms Ltd are the ones that would turn ex-dividend tomorrow.

Josts Engineering Company Ltd would turn ex-rights, while Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd would turn ex-split from a face value of Rs 10 into shares with face value of Re 1.

The Senco Gold board, at its meeting held on May 29, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 20 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or before 30 days from the date of the AGM, the company informed stock exchanges.

The Bhansali Engineering board, at its meeting held on August 13, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or before August 29.

The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals board, at its meeting held on May 30, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same.

The ECOS board, at its meeting on August 8, had recommended a dividend of Rs 2.40 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same.

Him Teknoforge Ltd (Rs 0.50 per share) and Colab Platforms Ltd (Rs 0.01 per share) would also turn ex-dividend on August 20, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, PVP Ventures, Shanti Gold International, Morarjee Textiles, Picturehouse Media, and VXL Instruments are scheduled to report their earnings for the June quarter on August 20, Wednesday.

On Tuesday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 settled higher. At close, the BSE Sensex was up 370.64 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 81,644.39. The NSE Nifty50 advanced 103.70 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 24,980.65.