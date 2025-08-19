Vedanta dividend on Thursday, August 21: Record date, history, stock price target

The Vedanta board will be meeting on Thursday, August 21, to consider second interim dividend for FY26. The metals & mining giant had in June approved Rs 7 per share as the first interim dividend for FY26. That dividend amounted to Rs 2,737 crore.

If declared, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said second interim dividend, would be Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Vedanta paid a total dividend of Rs 43.50 per share in FY25, amounting to Rs 16,798 crore. As per AceEquity, it declared Rs 29.50 per dividend worth Rs 10,959 crore in FY24. It announced dividends worth Rs 37,572 crore or Rs 101.50 per share in FY23.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources (VRL), operates across multiple sectors including oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium, and power, with a presence in India and globally.

In the case of parent VRL, brokerages said total payments due in rest of FY26 is $750 million, which could be paid with dividend and refinancing part of loan. Nuvama expects Vedanta to pay at least Rs 18 per share dividend in the rest of FY26.

Geojit Investments on Monday suggested a 'Buy' rating on the stock. It said Vedanta’s financial performance was moderate in the June quarter, characterised by commodity price volatility and changing global trade dynamics.

"Despite the macro headwinds, domestic demand was strong, helping support market premiums. Margins were strong across key businesses, driven by operational excellence and cost discipline. The company's commitment to deleveraging and improving its capital efficiency, along with a robust business model, strong governance framework and transparent disclosures, positions Vedanta well to address challenges and capitalise on opportunities in the industry," it said.

The brokerage upgraded the rating on the stock to 'Buy' with a revised target price

of Rs 485, based on 4.6 times FY27E EV/Ebitda.