Sensex closes above 50,000-mark for third session: Top gainers in trade today

In a volatile trading session, Sensex breached the key 51,000 mark today, while Nifty touched the key psychological level of 15,000. Later, equity indices traded in a narrow range with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade as the broader market witnessed profit selling.

Gaining for the fifth straight session, Sensex ended 117 points higher at 50,723 by the closing bell, while Nifty gained 28 points to 14,924. BSE's market capitalisation rose to Rs 200.33 lakh crore against the previous close of Rs 200.11 lakh crore. Both broader indices hit fresh lifetime highs of 51,073 and 15,014 earlier today.

Here's a look at top gainers during the market rally on BSE and NSE today

1. State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) share hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 408.35 apiece on BSE, clocking a 25% jump in two days after the company announced its December quarter earnings. The stock has gained 40.06% in the last five sessions. The stock opened with a gain of 8.7% and touched a new 52-week high of Rs 408.35 in the early session, rising 15% today. The share has gained 27.38% in one year and risen 44% since the beginning of this year. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.52 lakh crore. The top most gainer closed 10.69% higher on BSE and 11.32% higher on NSE today.

2. Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price closed 3.73% higher, ranking among the top gainer on BSE and traded 1.72% away from 52-week high of Rs 2026.55. The lender stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,997.9, rising 4.53% on BSE. Kotak Bank stock has risen 7.58% returns in the last 2 days period. Kotak Mahindra Bank stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has gained 15% in one week and 1.13% in one month. Year-to-date, however, the stock has erased 0.67% value. Market cap of the lender with Rs 5 face value, stood at Rs 3,92,701.42 crore today.

3. Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's stock touched an intraday high of Rs 4829.9, rising 3.52% as the top gainer on both BSE, NSE today. Dr Reddy's stock has risen 8.81% returns in the last 4 days. The stock price trades higher than 5 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages. The stock price of the pharma major has risen 4.34% in one week and 53% in one year. However, Dr Reddy's share has declined 9.25% in one week and 7.8% since the beginning of the year. The stock closed 2.9% higher on BSE and 2.83% higher on NSE.

4. ITC

Share of ITC climbed 3.38% to an intraday high of Rs 238.8 on BSE against the last close of Rs 230. ITC's stock, a major performer in both indices, opened at Rs 232 and also touched an intraday low of Rs 227.25. The stock has gained 8.28% in the last 2 days. Its value has risen over 12% since the beginning of the year. Currently, the stock trades higher than its 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 2,88,683.79 crore, as of today. ITC's stock closed 1.85% higher on BSE.

5. Cipla

Cipla share touched an intraday high of Rs 854.55, rising 2.41 today and traded 3.57% away from 52-week high of Rs 878.55. Cipla share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock price of Cipla has risen 2.7% in one week, 2.5% in one month and 89% in one year. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 68,387.85 crore in today's session. The top gainer of NSE closed 1.6% higher today.

6. Tata Steel

Tata Steel stock price touched an intraday high of Rs 681.65, rising 3.89 on BSE today. The stock has gained 10% in the last five sessions. Market cap of the firm with Rs 10 face value, rose to Rs 77,577.39 crore. Although the stock has fallen 0.09% in one month, it has risen 5.6% since the beginning of the year and 43% in one year. The top gainer on NSE closed 4.99% higher today.

7. UltraTech Cement

The cement sector heavyweight of Rs 10 face value hit an all-time high of Rs 6,320.05 today, rising 2.22% on BSE. UltraTech Cement stock has gained 3.33% in the last 2 days of gains. The stock has risen 19% in one month and 42% in one year. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,84,176.71 crore today. UltraTech Cement share price is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The top gainer of BSE closed 2.74% higher today.

8. IndusInd Bank

Ranking among the most active banking scrips in terms of volumes on both BSE and NSE, the share of IndusInd Bank has surged 22% in the last week. In the afternoon session, the stock was trading 5.14% higher at the day's high of Rs 1,085. The stock has risen 15% since the beginning of this year and gained 12% in one month. IndusInd Bank is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

