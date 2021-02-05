Share Market News Live: Sensex above 51,000, Nifty hits 15,000 ahead of RBI MPC outcome

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 5: Market indices continued trading on a bullish note Friday, ahead of the outcome of RBI MPC policy, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 450 points higher to 51,031 for the very first time, while Nifty gained by 95 points to 15,004. Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs of 51,073 and 15,014 during today's session. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor, will announce its interest rate decision today, 5 February 2021. All frontline indices are trading at record highs, with Nifty hitting 15,000, Sensex at 51,000, Nifty Bank at 36,000 and Midcap Index at 23,000. Meanwhile, Q3 earnings announcements by Mahindra & Mahindra, Pfizer, Punjab National Bank, Alkem Laboratories, Aditya Birla Capital, Ashoka Buildcon, Britannia, Cadila Healthcare will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 358 points higher at 50,614 and Nifty gained 105 points to 14,895.

10.00 AM: Market opening session outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said," The market will be keenly watching the monetary policy due today, particularly the nuances of the policy and indications coming from the central bank. The policy rates are likely to remain unchanged but there can be indications on liquidity management, going forward. The RBI has a crucial role to play in growth recovery by pursuing an accommodative stance for an extended period of time. Low-interest rates have turned out to be a strong tailwind for sectors like housing and automobiles. A major macro concern is the possibility of high fiscal deficit fuelling inflation shortly. If this happens the MPC will be forced to tighten rates with its negative consequences on growth. The RBI has a challenging task ahead"

9. 54 AM: Global markets

Geojit Financial said in ite note today," Overseas, Asian stocks rose on Friday after overnight gains stateside that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting record closing highs.

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, extending the rally into a fourth straight day as investors assessed a new batch of corporate earnings and solid economic data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted record closing highs.

On the stimulus front, Democrats are moving forward with President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal. Republicans have countered with a more modest $618 billion package, which includes new stimulus checks of $1,000 per person."

9. 41 AM: Market outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said," The outcome of the MPC's monetary policy review meeting, which is scheduled for Feb 5, will be closely watched by the participants. The majority expect status quo on interest rates but the commentary on inflation and economic outlook would hold importance. Amid all, we reiterate our view to focus on the selection of stocks and continuing with the "buy on dips" approach. Nifty has the potential to test 15,200 zone ahead."

9. 38 AM: Market hits new high

9. 34 AM:Q3 earnings today

Mahindra & Mahindra, Pfizer, Punjab National Bank , Alkem Laboratories, Aditya Birla Capital, Ashoka Buildcon, Britannia, Cadila Healthcare, Equitas Holdings, Fortis Healthcare, GlaxoSmithkline Pharma, Gujarat Gas and Jubilant Life Sciences among others will be reporting their financial results for the October-December period on Friday.

9. 21 AM: RBI MPC outcome today

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor, will announce its interest rate decision today, 5 February 2021. All frontline indices are trading at record highs, with Nifty hitting 15,000, Sensex at 51,000, Nifty Bank at 36,000 and Midcap Index at 23,000.

9. 18 AM: Nifty outlook

Reliance Research said in its note," NSE-NIFTY explored uncharted territory and recorded new high of 14,914. Overall market breadth remained in favour of the bulls and major sectors were positive. Due to further rise in the index, its major technical indicators were positively poised. We continue to believe that the index has potential to explore uncharted territory and will test 15,000-15,250 levels. In case of decline, the index will find support at around 14,700-level initially and 14,400-level subsequently.

As for the day, support is placed at around 14,769 and then at 14,642 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,968 and then at 15,040 levels. "

9. 10 AM: Opening session

9.00 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,936.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 768.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 February, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Rupee closing

On the domestic currency market, the Indian rupee ended unchanged at 72.96 per US dollar on Thursday even as the domestic equity markets scaled fresh highs. Traders said investors turned cautious ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Friday.

8. 45 AM: Closing on Thursday

Rallying for the fourth successive session, equity benchmark indices closed at record highs on Thursday, in line with positive global equities. After a volatile session, Sensex ended 358 points higher at 50,614 and Nifty gained 105 points to 14,895. Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs of 50,678 and 14,913 during today's session.

