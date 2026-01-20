Indian equity benchmarks extended their decline for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, pressured by global uncertainties and continued foreign fund outflows. The BSE Sensex pack tumbled 1,065.71 points or 1.28 per cent to settle at 82,180.47, while the NSE Nifty index slipped 353 points or 1.38 per cent to close at 25,232.50. The weakness was broad-based, with broader markets also under heavy pressure as mid-cap and small-cap indices traded in the red, shedding up to 2.85 per cent.

Such was the fall in the domestic indices that around Rs 9.9 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was wiped out.

Here's a look at today's market fall in numbers:

Rs 9.9 lakh crore investor wealth lost

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, declined by Rs 9.95 lakh crore to Rs 455.73 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 465.68 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Frontline stocks such as Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Sun Pharma, M&M, Reliance Industries, L&T, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and IndiGo contributed to the fall today.

713 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 713 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. BSE500 stocks such as Aarti Industries, AAVAS Financiers, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Action Construction Equipment, Aegis Vopak Terminals and Afcons Infrastructure touched their respective one-year low levels. That said, 65 stocks touched their one-year high levels today.

3,498 stocks in the red

Out of 4,402 stocks, 3,498 stocks declined. 784 stocks were advancing, while 120 stocks remained unchanged.

Newgen, Data Patterns & Oberoi Realty down up to 14%

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies, Data Patterns (India), Oberoi Realty, Ola Electric Mobility, Jyoti CNC Automation and IFCI fell up to 14.44 per cent.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 3,200.98 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 4,007.35 crore worth of equity, NSE data showed.