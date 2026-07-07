Titan shares climb 4% to hit record high after Q1 FY27 biz update; here's what tech charts hint at

Shares of Titan Company Ltd climbed 3.79 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit an all-time high of Rs 4,655 after the Tata Group company reported a robust business update for the June quarter (Q1 FY27).

The stock gained after Titan said its consumer businesses grew around 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter. Its domestic business expanded 37 per cent YoY, aided by strong traction across key segments.

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Jewellery remained the primary growth driver, with the segment reporting 39 per cent YoY growth. The company attributed the performance to healthy festive buying, including Akshaya Tritiya sales, along with relatively stable gold prices that supported customer demand.

During the quarter, Titan added 77 stores on a net basis, taking its overall retail network to 3,680 stores as of June 2026.

The jewellery business added 33 stores, taking its total count to 1,227 stores. Within the segment, Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and beYon together posted 39 per cent YoY growth, while CaratLane registered 42 per cent growth. Titan said buyer growth was in the early double digits, while average ticket size increased in the high double digits.

The company's watches business grew 23 per cent YoY and added 34 stores during the quarter, taking its total store count to 1,345. Analog watches continued to outperform, supported by premiumisation trends, with growth in the high twenties. However, the smartwatches business declined in the low teens.

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Titan noted that the operational figures are provisional and subject to review by its statutory auditors.

Technical view

AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, noted, "Titan's stock is bullish but also slightly overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 4,704. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 4,505 could trigger a fall towards Rs 4,180 in the near term."

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Titan has registered a fresh lifetime high, accompanied by a strong volume-backed breakout, reinforcing its positive technical structure. The stock continues to exhibit a well-defined pattern of higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying interest and a healthy uptrend. Rs 4,500 is expected to provide immediate support and absorb minor corrective moves, while Rs 4,350 remains a key medium-term support. On the upside, the Rs 4,800–4,850 range is likely to act as the next potential resistance zone over the near term."

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Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, stated, "The stock is showcasing bullish price action. A fresh entry is suggested in the range of Rs 4,550-4,600 for an expected target of Rs 4,850, keeping stop loss placed at Rs 4,420."