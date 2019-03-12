Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty reclaims 11,200; PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note for a second consecutive session this week amid higher Asian markets. While the Sensex rose 326 points to 37,380, Nifty gained 97 points to 11,265. PowerGrid (2.67%), ICICI Bank (2.05%) and Larsen & Toubro (1.90%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Bank Nifty rose 290 points to 28,257.

Top Sensex loser was Bharti Airtel (0.63%).

Airtel saw profit booking after closing higher over 8% yesterday after its promoter Singapore Telecommunications last week said it would take part in the Rs 32,000-crore capital infusion plan by subscribing to the telco's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue. Singtel and Airtel's major shareholders - Bharti Group and Bharti Telecom - intend to subscribe to their full entitlement, except for a renunciation by Bharti Telecom in favour of GIC Singapore, Singtel said.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 29 were trading in the green.

32 stocks hit their 52-week highs and 20 hit their 52-week lows on BSE.

On Monday, Sensex closed at 37,054.10, up by 382.67 points, or 1.04 per cent and Nifty ended at 11,168.05 points, up 132.65 points, or 1.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 136 points and 162 points higher in early trade.

Market breadth was negative with 1349 stocks trading higher compared to 325 falling on the BSE.

Banking, capital goods and consumer goods stocks led the gains with their indices rising 323 points, 299 points and 393 points, respectively.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 3810 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1955 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.