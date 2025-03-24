Market in numbers: Investors gain Rs 5 lakh crore as Sensex reclaims 77,000 mark

Sensex and Nifty started the week on a positive note with the former reclaiming the 77,000 mark in early deals today. The 30-stock index rose for the sixth straight session on Monday, climbing 920 pts to 77,826 and Nifty rising 264 pts to 23,614.

Investor wealth rose by Rs 4.62 lakh crore to Rs 417.92 lakh crore today against Rs 413.30 lakh crore in the previous session.

Stocks such as Kotak Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, RIL and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 4%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 were trading in the green.



Despite the market recovery today, Sensex is still down 1% and Nifty has lost 0.50% in 2025.



As many as 77 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 80 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE. BSE midcap index rose 527 pts to 39,891. BSE small cap stock index too climbed 899 pts to 44,733 level.



Out of 4,106 stocks traded, 2773 stocks were in the green on BSE. Around 1,130 stocks were in the red while 203 stocks remained unchanged.



Around 193 stocks hit their lower circuits even as the stock market saw a strong upmove today. On the other hand, 297 shares hit their upper circuit limits amid a rally on bourses.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investment Services said, "Improving macros of the Indian economy and fair valuations have turned FIIs from sellers to buyers. More importantly, this has triggered massive short covering leading to sharp spikes in prices. Even though the undertone of the market is bullish, investors have to be careful. April 2nd- the reciprocal tariffs day- is looming large and the uncertainty surrounding that is huge. Investors can wait for clarity to emerge regarding the reciprocal tariffs before taking a call on further investment."

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said," Nifty’s rally is driven by cooling inflation, likely prompting a 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI, and dovish signals from the US Fed. Technically, Nifty is above key moving averages, and a push towards the 200-DMA at 24069 is possible if positive developments arise on the tariff front. Investors are now eyeing bullish consolidation with stock-specific opportunities, particularly in HCC, Bhel, Tata Power, NTPC, Indus Tower, and Hindustan Copper."

Previous session

Sensex rose 557.45 points, or 0.73 per cent, to close at 76,905.51. Nifty50 gained 159.75 points or 0.69 per cent, to settle at 23,350.40 on Friday.