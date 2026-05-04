Trichy East Election Results: Vijay widens lead in 3-way fight against DMK, AIADMK

Tamil Nadu election 2026 results | Counting for the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is currently underway. One constituency that would be keenly watched is Tiruchirappalli East or Trichy East, as Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay made his electoral debut from this constituency in a three-cornered contest between the ruling DMK, the AIADMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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At present, Vijay is leading from the bellwether seat in a triangular contest with the DMK and the AIADMK, with a margin of over 22,000 votes. DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj and AIADMK's G Rajasekaran are trailing in the seat. While Irudayaraj secured 46,925 votes, G Rajasekaran has managed to get only 15,269 votes.

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Can Vijay's star appeal translate into votes?

Trichy East has urban voters, traders, minority voters, and committed party loyalists. Vijay's star appeal and youth's curiosity about a new political outfit piqued the voters, though not uniformly across the constituency. Previously, minority votes proved to be decisive, but their influence has dimmed over the years.

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The constituency has around 36 per cent minority voters, but their dominance has been reduced due to the delimitation exercise. Earlier, when it used to be a two-way fight between the DMK and AIADMK, these votes proved to be the ultimate deciding factor.

The election in this constituency hinged on a Hindu-Dalit combine instead, with Vellalars emerging as a significant group. Vijay is perceived to have links with Christian Vellalars, which shape his support base in Trichy East.

How DMK, AIADMK pose a challenge to Vijay?

Despite TVK choosing the seat after a detailed study of the demography, it is not exactly a cakewalk for Vijay in Trichy East. There can be a split in his vote bank with the AIADMK fielding G Rajasekaran, a Hindu Vellalar, from the seat. The DMK, however, has continued with incumbent Inigo Irudayaraj to counter Vijay strategically, as Irudayaraj comes from the same community base.

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Moreover, voters have questions about the accessibility of local candidates and their ground connect. They also believe that star power alone may not be enough for Vijay to win the seat. While the youth are curious but divided, women are relatively more open to Vijay being their public representative.

What do the exit polls say on Tamil Nadu?

Most pollsters have predicted a comfortable majority for the MK Stalin-led DMK in the southern state, with 92-140 seats in its kitty. The only exceptions, however, are India Today-Axis My India and Times Now-JVC.

Pollsters DMK AIADMK TVK Others India Today-Axis My India 92-110 22-32 98-120 -- Vote Vibe 103-113 114-124 4-10 -- Chanakya Strategies 145-160 50-65 -- 18-26 Matrize 122-132 87-110 10-12 2-6 Times Now-JVC Exit Poll 75-95 128-147 8-10 -- Peoples Pulse 125-145 65-80 18-24 2-6 Poll of Exit Polls 130 65 31 8 P-MARQ 125-145 65-85 16-26 1-6 Peoples Insight 120-140 60-70 30-40 --

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