Sensex, Nifty: Why a sharp stock market rally is unlikely in near future

As the benchmark indices, the Nifty and Sensex, extended their gains to the eighth session in the past 10, analysts see several reasons for the stock market to consolidate going ahead. The post-war rally is running into rough weather, and equities may pause amid multiple headwinds, Emkay Global said. It pointed out that US-Iran talks have gone off-track and monsoons are delayed by three weeks, with IMD forecasts looking bleak. Add to that are tech sector woes after weak guidance and commentary from Accenture.

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"In the short term, we see markets consolidating at current levels, with some risk of a sell-off if oil crosses $85 a barrel. However, we would view any weakness as an entry opportunity and remain constructive on the broader market," Emkay said.

Nuvama said Indian equities have been like a top—spinning all round yet range-bound.

"Can they now breakout as the oil shock fades? We doubt. Easing supply may help, but demand could slow. As tax cut effect fades, El Niño has emerged while incomes/credit multipliers are weak. Undervalued rupee is a silver lining. Hence, markets may remain range-bound as risks churn from supply to demand amid high valuations," it said.

Ambit Capital said India’s one year underperformance versus emerging markets, at 37 per cent, is close to worst in two decades. That said India's 2026 and 2027 EPS revisions in dollar terms stand at minus 14 per cent and minus 15 per cent, the worst among EMs.

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"Risk-reward proposition looks unattractive, with India's EPS growth trailing EM peers while valuations stay expensive at 20 times trailing twelve month PE. FIIs have pulled out $49 billion since December 2024, and a ceasefire alone is unlikely to reverse flows unless growth accelerates or valuations correct," Ambit Capital said.

Nuvama said India’s valuations at the headline level are still on the expensive side—market cap to GDP of 130 per cent against 10-year average of 100 per cent, median trailing PE of 30 times.

JM Financial said the current market multiples have moved higher from May-end levels, supported by improved risk sentiment following the easing of US-Iran tensions. Midcap and small-cap valuations have recovered but remain below FY26 averages, pointing to selective opportunity rather than a broad re-rating, it said.