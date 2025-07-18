Sensex tanks 502 pts, Nifty settles below 25,000; private bank stocks drag indices

Continuing its downward trend for the second consecutive day on Friday, the Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, fell today. Private banking stocks emerged as the major losers following a weak set of numbers by Axis Bank in Q1 FY26 results.

The BSE Sensex ended the day at 81,757.73, down 501.51 points or 0.61 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 fell 143.05 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 24,968.40.

Stocks such as Axis Bank, which fell 5.25 per cent to Rs 1099, and Bharat Electronics, which plunged 2.3 per cent, led the losers on the Sensex. It was followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Titan, which fell up to 1.7 per cent.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharat Electronics contributed most to the Sensex's fall.

The BSE Bankex fell 1.33 per cent or 845.16 points, to settle at 62,741.65, down nearly 3 per cent from its 52-week high of 64,684.29.

Khushi Mistry, research analyst at Bonanza, said the BSE Sensex slid around 600 points in today's trade, dropping below the 82,000 mark and reflecting broad-based weakness across Indian equity markets.

“This correction was mirrored by the Nifty 50, which slipped under the 25,000 level amid a volatile trading session. The major reasons for the fall are driven by a combination of weak earnings, banking and IT sector drag, foreign investor selling, technical breakdowns, and broader macro uncertainties. Maintaining a cautious stance, with attention to upcoming earnings announcements and developments in trade policy, is prudent in the current environment,” Mistry said.

On BSE, 4,208 stocks traded today, of which 1,660 advanced, 2,390 declined, and 158 remained unchanged.