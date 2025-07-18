BSE, NSE buzzing stocks today: RIL, IOB, HAL, Tata Power, others

Following Thursday's negative closing, the benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty50, were trading lower on Friday. At 01:10 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 81,686.31, down 572.93 points or 0.70 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 fell 168.50 points, or 0.67 per cent, to trade at 24,942.95

Here are a few BSE and NSE listed companies that are buzzing in Friday’s trade.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, is scheduled to release financial results for the June quarter on Friday, July 18. Also, Reliance Retail Ventures, a RIL subsidiary and the parent company of all RIL retail businesses, announced today that it has acquired the renowned international appliance brand Kelvinator.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd: The company's shares are in focus today after it reported a 26.56 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 329.32 crore in Q1 FY26.

Indian Overseas Bank: The company today posted a 76 per cent rise in its net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, with the figure climbing to Rs 1,111.04 crore from Rs 632.81crore in the same quarter last year.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd: Following a strong set of June quarter results from the asset manager, the company's share rose 2 per cent in Friday's trade, hitting an all-time high of Rs 5,625 on the BSE.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): As the company received the first shipment of wing assemblies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), shares of HAL might continue to be in buzz.

Tata Power Company Ltd: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company Limited, has signed its first Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with NHPC Limited (NHPC) for a 30 MW/120 MWh battery storage system.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd: The company shares have surged in Friday’s trade after Waaree Renewable Technologies reported a strong set of numbers in Q1 FY26.