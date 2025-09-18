SEPC shares rise over 11% on Rs 442-crore order win, check details

SEPC Ltd. shares rose over 11% on Thursday after the company announced an order worth Rs 442 crore from the Water Resources Department in Delhi. The contract, awarded for the Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Uvah Irrigation Scheme under the Kaimur district, relates to the Zamanian Pump Canal Division in Mohania. The project is to be completed within 24 months. The order value constitutes nearly 20% of SEPC's overall market capitalisation, which stands above ₹2,500 crore. In June, SEPC received a Letter of Award worth ₹650 crore from Parmeshi Urja Ltd for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 133 megawatt (AC) solar power project spanning 26 locations in Maharashtra across four districts.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Thursday, SEPC shares gained 11.48% to reach an intra day high of ₹13.49 apiece on BSE. Over 3 crore shares changed hands during the session, surpassing the 20-day average volume of 12 lakh shares. The stock has risen 14.3% over the past month but remains down by 37.3% year-to-date. The volume surge and recent order wins demonstrate strong investor interest and activity in SEPC shares.

The newly acquired ₹442 crore project and the earlier ₹650 crore solar contract have reinforced SEPC's presence in infrastructure engineering. The company operates in a sector where it faces competition from other firms with expertise in EPC and water management projects. The value and scale of these orders are notable relative to SEPC's market capitalisation. The orders are to be executed in multiple districts, reflecting the company's role in large-scale infrastructure and renewable energy projects in India.

Advertisement

SEPC provides integrated engineering services across infrastructure sectors, including renewable energy, water, and waste treatment.