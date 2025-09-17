Suzlon Energy shares: Two triggers for the multibagger today but stock loses steam

Global brokerage UBS has reaffirmed its ‘Buy’ rating on Suzlon Energy, maintaining a price target of ₹78 per share, offering a potential 32% upside from the current levels. The global brokerage bases its outlook on Suzlon’s sustained order inflows and execution capacity.

Earlier, Suzlon Energy shares opened 2% higher on Wednesday following the announcement of an 838 MW order from Tata Power, the company’s second-largest to date and the third from Tata Power. The project consists of 266 S144 wind turbines, each rated at 3.15 MW, to be deployed across Karnataka (302 MW), Maharashtra (271 MW), and Tamil Nadu (265 MW).

Despite the news of positive order and UBS outlook, Suzlon’s stock closed 0.49% higher at ₹59.28. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 81,264 crore on BSE. The stock has declined 10% so far this year. With the latest order, Suzlon’s order book has surpassed 6.5 GW, and its FY26 year-to-date intake has reached 1.8 GW, aligning with UBS’s forecast of 3.5 GW for the financial year. This order follows the 1,544 MW contract previously secured from NTPC Green Energy.

Suzlon Group CEO JP Chalasani remarked, “The fact that Suzlon continues to be their (Tata Power RE) partner of choice reflects our ability to align with this vision through proven, ‘Made in India’ innovation and execution excellence.” This statement underscores the company’s ongoing partnership with Tata Power Renewable Energy.

Suzlon Energy is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of wind turbines and offering a wide array of solar energy services, including project planning, installation and asset management.