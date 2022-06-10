Share Market Live: Sensex falls 600 pts, Nifty below 16,300; Tata Steel, Wipro top losers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 635 pts to 54,684 and Nifty lost 189 pts to 16,288 Benchmark indices snapped four days of losing streak on Thursday despite weak global cues. Sensex surged 427.79 points to close at 55,320.28. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 55,366.84 and a low of 54,507.41. Nifty advanced 121.85 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 16,478.10.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:22 am: Top losers

Top Sensex losers are Tata Steel, Wipro and TechM falling up to 3.25 percent.

9:10 pm: Preopening comment

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Asian markets are trading on a negative note as Chinese inflation data for May came in largely in line with expectations. Investors also looked ahead to US CPI data which is going to be released today. Nikkei is trading 1.27% lower whereas Kospi is down by 1.34%. The European Central Bank raised its inflation projections once again on Thursday but cut its growth outlook as the conflict in Ukraine continues to weigh on confidence, consumption and investment. On the technical front 16,100 and 16500 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 34400 and 35200 are immediate support and resistance respectively."

8:35 am: Expert take

Palak Kothari, Research Associate at Choice Broking said, "Nifty may find support around 16240 levels while on the upside 16600 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 34500 levels while resistance at 35,800 levels. Overall, Nifty is looking bullish for the next trading session with the support of 16,240 levels it can show 16,600-16,680 levels."

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 231 points to 16,240. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

