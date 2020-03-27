Share Market Update: Sensex ends 131 points lower, Nifty at 8,660; Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp drop 7%

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: Equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned volatile and closed lower on Friday's afternoon session as the bigger than anticipated cut by RBI made investors jittery amid escalating impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 131 points lower at 29,815 and NSE 50-share index Nifty closed at 8,660, rising 18 points. Earlier in the session both indexes rose nearly 4%.

In global key indices, Dow Jones futures turned red and traded 73 or 0.33% lower at 22,275, as US has surpassed Italy in terms of the total Coronavirus cases and is poised to overtake China as well. SGX Nifty on the Singaporean Exchange fell 0.23% or 19.50 points lower to 8,633 level. Europen indices have opened in red territory on Friday, following mixed cues from DOW Jones futures that turned red earlier and other global counterparts.

Globally, there are over 5.3 lakh confirmed cases and 24,081 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.48 lakh have recovered globally. The number of infected cases in India has increased to 727, with 45 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 16.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Expert quote on market closing lower today

3: 55 PM

Commenting on the equity market closing on a bearish note on Friday, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"Indices ended almost flat following the RBI measures to lessen the burden on borrowers and to increase liquidity in the system. The markets were up in the last 2 sessions on the expectations of these announcements from the Government and RBI. Now since the 2 expected events are out of the way, focus comes back on the spread of the virus and its damage on the already reeling economy."

Closing bell

3: 45 PM

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned volatile and closed lower on Friday's afternoon session as the bigger than anticipated cut by RBI made investors jittery amid escalating impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy.. .

BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 131 points lower at 29,815 and NSE 50-share index Nifty closed at 8,660, rising 18 points.

RBI has cut the repo rate by 75 bps in its Monetary Policy Committee to 4.40% amidst "extraordinary circumstances" due to virus outbreak today. It has also cut the reverse repo-rate reduced by 90 basis points to 4%. RBI Governor said the outlook was heavily contingent on the intensity and spread of the pandemic, that the measures are taken to enhance bank lending.

Further sentiments worsened after RBI Governor admitted that growth projection of 4.7% for the March quarter and 5% for the whole fiscal was at risk.

Stimulus to financial markets

3: 20 PM

A slew of measures including Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity boost announced by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for the financial markets today are directed at easing the pain in the domestic economy. These are 'extraordinary' measures because of an unprecedented situation that the outbreak of Covid-19 has created in the global economy.

Expert quote on RBI stimulus

3: 15 PM

Commenting on the RBI stimulus announced, Suman Chowdhury, President - Ratings, Acuite Ratings & Research saisd " While the rate cut of 75 bps is indeed sharp and goes beyond the market expectations, the extent of the transmission by the banking system needs to be seen. What is really significant is the massive liquidity infusion plan by RBI through TLTROs or targeted longer term refinancing operations, the 1% cut in the CRR and increase in marginal standing facility to 3% of SLR, all aggregating to around Rs. 3.74 Lakh Cr. With the liquidity already infused by RBI since February 2020, this will amount to a liquidity stimulus of 3.2% of GDP and address the funding needs in a disrupted financial market. The TLTRO mechanism, in particular is likely to provide a lifeline to the bond markets as the banks can use these funds for investments in corporate bonds and commercial paper.

Indian stock markets to be open for 11 out of 21 days amid lockdown

3: 00 PM

Indian stock markets will be open for 11 out of 21 days during the lockdown. As per Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) holiday calendar four holidays - Ram Navami (2 April), Mahavir Jayanti (6 April), Good Friday (10 April) and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (14 April) - fall in the next three weeks. Apart from these holidays, there are six Saturdays and Sundays, which are also non-working days.

Expert quote on MPC outcome today

2: 45 PM

Commenting on outcome of the RBI Monetary Policy R K Gurumurthy, Head of Treasury at Lakshmi Vilas Bank said," RBI today first announced a surprise Press Conference at 10 AM and then unveiled a slew of measures that aim to provide monetary relief, supporting the fiscal bazooka announced by the Centre over the last few days.

To put it in perspective, market participants have been looking askance at the silence of the regulator when other major central banks had announced "whatever it takes' types of measures. The timing is important as often mentioned by the Governor and today's timing could be considered most appropriate.

Possibly for the first time in the history of the Central Bank have we seen such a wide ranging and stellar economy-supporting measures and these will certainly have a salutary effect in addressing the macroeconomic risks from the pandemic COVID-19.

A cut in the Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.40% (previous low was the 2004 4.50%), widening of the corridor and therefore the Reverse Repo rate now is fixed at 4%, 40 basis instead of 25 basis so far below the Repo Rate). CRR cut by 100 basis points and at 3%, this is at the lowest in about 60 years. The CRR cut alone is expected to release 1.37 trillion rupees into the system immediately.

This will also increase profitability of banks. In addition, the RBI has this time announced a targeted LTRO where the funds raised under the scheme will be allowed to have an end-use of buying corporate bonds and Commercial Papers. And these can be held under HTM category. This will provide the much needed shot-in-the-arm for the non-slr market in terms of liquidity support. MSF, an emergency funding tool, is now increase to 3% of NDTL. The combined liquidity effect of the changes to LTRO, CRR Cut and MSF will bring in 3.75 trillion rupees into the system."

Indices change trend, turn green again

2: 30 PM

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty, in Friday's volatile trading session turned bullish again, backed by heavy buying in banking and financials scrips. By the afternoon session, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 300 points lower at 30,203 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,795, rising 155 points.

European indices in red, most Asian indices in green

2: 15 PM

Europen indices have opened in red territory on Friday, following mixed cues from DOW Jones futures that turned red earlier and other global counterparts.

Wher FTSE in London dropped 3.5%, French CAC fell 2.15% and Germany's DAX was down 1.5% today. In Asia, SGX Nifty and Taiwan index dropped 0.20% each, while Hang Seng and Shanghai Index grew 0.20%.

Strait and Kospi were up 1.5% each, while Nikkei was up 4%.

Expert Opinion on RBI announcements

2: 05 PM

Commenting on the announcements by RBI Governor on COVID19 relief for urban middle class, industry and for all banks and NBFCs, Gurpreet Sidana, Chief Operating Officer at Religare Broking said," The RBI governor has finally announced measures to stabilise the financial system and help the economy to mitigate the risks of the pandemic. Participants were also keenly awaiting action from the apex bank, in line with the steps taken by other central banks across the globe.

He added that the announced cut of 75 bps in REPO rate is higher than the market expectation as the majority were anticipating 50bps and that too during the MPC meet in April.

To make sure that it translates into business, they cut the reverse REPO rate by 90bps, to encourage banks to lend and improve the credit flows in the system rather than parking the deposits with the RBI. Further, the RBI cut CRR by 100bps to 3%. Above all, to directly touch the borrowers, they've gone for a 3-month moratorium to all the term loans and much-desired relief on interest on working capital.

It does not only save the urban middle class, industrial borrowers at large but also help the banks (scheduled and cooperative) and NBFCs which are already dealing with the stress of rising NPAs. And that, in turn, would reflect into their stock prices too. In short, it's a win-win situation for all."

Gold drops to Rs 43,530

1: 50 PM

Gold followed the trend change in equity market an dropped margnally lower. MCX Gold futures were trading 113 points lower at Rs 43530, from the last close of 43643.

YES Bank drops

1: 40 PM

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd which soared 10% in early trade was last up 2%. Earlierm, YES Bank shares rose 10% after the bank's newly formed board cleared a plan to raise Rs 5,000 crore through sale of shares

Market tanks again, turns volatile by afternoon session

1: 20 PM

Equity indices turned volatile and gave up early gains as concerns regarding the impact of virus of the economy heightened among market investors.

Further sentiments worsened after RBI Governor admitted that growth projection of 4.7% for the March quarter and 5% for the whole fiscal was at risk. Investors also awaited for the India's Foreign exchange reserve (March) data to be released today.

Erasing early gains on Friday, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 100 points lower at 29,845 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,650, rising 24 points. 15 out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 30 out of 50 stokcs in Nifty turned red after the market fall. Since the RBI rate cut announcement, Nifty Bank has shed 1400 points from day's high of 21,462.40 and traded at 20,115. Earlier in the session both indexes rose nearly 4%.

Bank, financials shed gains

1: 05 PM

In main sector based stock indexes, financial stocks gave up most of the day's gains. The NSE Bank index which had surged nearly 8% was last up 0.8%.

Rupee gains to 74.80 per USD

1: 00 PM

Rupee, the local benchamrk, has risen 44 paise higher to 74.82 after opening at 74.60 per US dollar today.

Expert Opinion

12: 55 PM

Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president research, SMC Global Securities told Reuters today that,"Market is still not sure how long the problem will sustain as there is a standstill in the economy". He added,"There is no certainty on how long the problem will persist and its repercussions will be there."

Sensex fell over 1,500 points post RBI announcement

12: 45 PM

Sensex erased all its gains in early trade today after RBI announced repo rate cut of 75 basis points and announced liquidity boosting measure of Rs 3.74 lakh crore for the financial system hit by impact of coronavirus outbreak. Sensex which traded at 30,886 before the RBI announced its emergency rate cut fell to a low of 29,360 post the apex bank's policy.

Further sentiments worsened after RBi Governor admitted that growth projection of 4.7% for the March quarter and 5% for the whole fiscal was at risk.

The index which lost 1,526 points after the policy announcement had surged 1,180 points in early trade compared to its previous close of 29,946. Nifty had also surged 4% in the early trade.

Market Update

12: 40 PM

Equity indices turned volatile and gave up early gains as concerns regarding the impact of virus of the economy heightened among market investors.Erasing early gains on Friday, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 100 points lower at 29,845 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,650, rising 24 points. 15 out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 30 out of 50 stokcs in Nifty turned red after the market fall. Since the RBI rate cut announcement, Nifty Bank has shed 1400 points from day's high of 21,462.40 and traded at 20,115.

Bajaj Sinance declines 2% on rating downgrade

12: 30 PM

Bajaj Finance shares fell 10% from day's high after the automaker's rating was downgraded to 'underperform' by rating firm Bernstein today. Following the rating downgrade, shares of Bajaj Finance that gained 8.68% to Rs 3,036.95 earlier fell to the day's low of Rs 2,732.55, declining 2.21% against the previous close of Rs 2,794.35 on BSE. From the day's high, Bajaj Finance shares overall declined 10% intraday.

FII and DII data

12: 10 PM

Where FIIs have offloaded Rs 58,764 cr in March and Rs 76,860 cr since the start of the year, DIIs have added Rs 46,765 cr in this month and Rs 65,947 crore since the beginning of the year.

Losers and gainers

12: 05 PM

Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, TCS and Bajaj Auto were the top losers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and M&M

YES Bank shares gain

12: 00 PM

YES Bank shares rose in early trade today after the bank's newly formed board cleared a plan to raise Rs 5,000 crore through sale of shares. Share price of YES Bank rose up to 20% to Rs 31.95 compared to the previous close of Rs 26.55 today. YES Bank share opened with a gain of 9.94% at Rs 29.30 today.

YES Bank market capitalisation rose to Rs 40,098 crore on BSE. Total of 13.63 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.31 crore. YES Bank share has lost 88% in the last one year and fallen 32% since the beginning of this year.

RBI says credit card dues not under moratorium

11: 45AM

RBI has further clarified today that credit card dues won't be part of 3-month moratorium as moratorium is only for term loans. EMIs for home loans, vehicle loans, personal loans come under RBI's 3 months moratorium.

Global Cues

11: 40 AM

In global key indices, Dow Jones futures turned red and traded 73 or 0.33% lower at 22,275, as US has surpassed Italy in terms of the total Coronavirus cases and is poised to overtake China as well. SGX Nifty on the Singaporean Exchange fell 0.23% or 19.50 points lower to 8,633 level.

Nifty outlook post the RBI announcement

11: 35 AM

Commenting on RBI's Policy, Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, TradingBells said,"RBI comes out with lots of measures to ensure the stability of the financial system and inject liquidity in the market amid ongoing turmoil of pandemic. Banks are being motivated to lend by the cut in both Repo rate and CRR, where LTRO money should be invested in commercial papers by banks and that will be considered as a held to maturity, therefore, there will be no issue of MTM losses. So we should expect lower yields in the corporate bond market, therefore, the bond market should rejoice to RBI policy. Three months moratorium on all term loans is another relief for all including NBFCs, Banks, Corporate and the general public. It is a very good policy to cheer the market but the problem is that the market has already rallied too much from lower levels ahead of policy and real trend decider for the market will be the trend in new cases of Covid-19 globally and locally.

On Nifty's outlook he further added," Technically, 9000 is a key psychological resistance where sellers are becoming aggressive therefore Nifty needs to sustain above 9000 mark for further strength otherwise we may see selling pressure towards 8450; below this we can expect further pressure towards the sacrosanct support of 8000 while if Nifty manages to sustain above 9000 mark then we can expect a rally towards 9600-9900 zone."

Banks allowed to defer interest on working capital repayments by 3 months

11: 30 AM

In a move aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on businesses and employees in India, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked all banks and other lending institutions to allow a three-month moratorium on all kinds of loans. The RBI also said that moratorium on term loans and deferment of interest payment would not result in asset classification downgrade.

Nifty outlook

11: 20 AM

As per Market radar report by Geojit Financials, The ongoing upmove is set to continue aiming 9,500. Inability to clear 9,000 or a direct break below 8,433 will be the warning signs for fresh weakness.

Expert opinion on Rate cut

11: 15 AM

Commenting on RBI announcements today, Deepthi Mary Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services,"It could be said that RBI has announced massive liquidity boosting measures including cuts in repo rate, reverse repo rate and CRR. The governor has also hinted about using unconventional methods if needed. In the present scenario, considering the weak sentiments in the economy, the effectiveness of monetary stimulus will be limited. Three month moratorium on loans is a welcome step."

Senex, Nifty erase gains to trade lower

11: 10 AM

Equity indices turned volatile and gave up early gains as concerns regarding the impact of virus of the economy heightened among market investors. Erasing early gains on Friday, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 132 points lower at 29,814 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,678, rising 30 points.

Nifty Bank declines

11: 05 AM

Since the RBI rate cut announcement, Nifty Bank has shed 1400 points from day's high of 21,462.40 and tarded at 20,115.10

India VIX turns red

11:00 AM

India VIX, that measures volatility in a day's trade, turned red and fell 1.17% to 70.69 as against the close of 73 yesterday.

All sectors in green, barring auto

10: 55 AM

In terms of sectors, Nifty auto turned red and traded 0.31% lower today

In the meanwhile, Bank and Pvt Bank grew the most at 5%, followed b 4% in PSU Bank and 3.5% in financials. All the other sectors wrose in the range of 1%.

Major announcements for businesses today

10: 50 AM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cut benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

-The RBI allows lending institutions, banks to defer interest on working capital repayments by 3 months.

-The RBI governor says moratorium on term loans, deferment of interest payment will not result in asset classification downgrade.

-The RBI governor says banks may reassess working capital cycle and that they won't be treated as NPA.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address to the media has been scheduled a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to help the lower strata of the society.

Market erases gains

10: 35 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erase its morning gains after the RBI at its MPC meet cuts the repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%, amidst "extraordinary circumstances". Market erased earlier gains as the bigger cut by RBI made investors jittery amid escalating impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy.

The RBI Governor also added that banks may reassess working capital cycle and that they won't be treated as NPA.

MPC votes for substantial reduction in repo rate, reverse repo rate

10: 30 AM

RBI Governor said the outlook was heavily contingent on the intensity and spread of the pandemic, that the measures are taken to enhance bank lending. He added that most sectors in India will be adversely impacted dueto the outbreak and also said that the global economic activity has come to a near stand still.

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee met from March 24, 26 and 27. The measures taken measures will push banks to spend money and will further help in reviving growth and presering country's financial stability. RBI Governor later said our effort is to ensure normal functioning of market

Updates on the RBI Governor's live conference

10: 20 AM

RBI has cut the repo rate by 75 bps in its Monetary Policy Committee to 4.40% today. It has also cut the reverse repo-rate reduced by 90 basis points to 4%.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, during his address to media, said his address was coming amidst "extraordinary circumstances". He said the MPC voted for sizeable reduction in repo rate to revive growth, mitigate covid-19 impact. Shaktikanta Das' address to the media has been scheduled a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to help the lower strata of the society.

90% of the COVID-19 cases and 88% of deaths were in G20 countries : PM Modi

10: 15 AM

A group of G20 nations on Thursday convened a virtual meeting to discuss the challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response. The group injected over $5 trillion into the global economy to combat economic disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. During the video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

Coronavirus update

10: 10 AM

It's Day 3 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown in India as the number of coronavirus cases rises to 694. The deadly virus has killed 16 people so far, while 44 people have also been cured or discharged.

Market erases initial gains

10:05 AM

BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded on a bullish note on Friday, tracking global rally, as investors banked on hopes that policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Extending gains for the fourth straight session, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex started 775 points higher at 30,720 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,925, rising 284 points.

RBI press conference today

9: 50 AM

Investors also awaited positive cues from press conference of RBI Governor in regard to the coronavirus crisis, scheduled at 10 am today.

Nifty outlook

9: 40 AM

Nifty50 technical supports are placed at 8200 and 7960 while resistances are at 8920 and 9230 levels.

Brent crude today

9: 35 AM

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.65 per cent to USD 26.51 per barrel.

Rupee opens at 74 mark

9:25 AM

The rupee opened at 74.60, registering a rise of 56 paise over its previous close of 75.16 against the US dollar.

Opening bell

9: 20 AM

BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Friday, tracking global rally, as investors banked on hopes that policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Extending gains for the fourth straight session, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex started 1,100 points higher at 30,952 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,980, rising 339 points.

FII/ DII action on Thursday

9: 10 AM

On a net basis, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as investors sold equities worth Rs 484.78 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed. Domestic investors also sold equity shares worth Rs 769.93 crore yesterday. Incessant foreign fund outflow is on back of mounting fears regarding the economic impact of coronavirus on the country.

Pre-open session today

9: 05 AM

BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a bullish note for the fourth straight session on Friday, tracking global rally, as investors banked on hopes that policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

At pre-open session today, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex started 900 points higher at 30,756 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,919, rising 277 points.

India's Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package

8: 55 AM

The government yesterday announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore worth package for poor people, health workers, employees and poor women to mitigate the crisis that have emerged due the pandemic outbreak.

Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research - Equity, Indiabulls Securities said,"Nifty closed over three hundred points in the green and above 8,300 mark which is a good sign. The relief rally we have been expecting seems to be materializing. Once Nifty sustains above 8,300 for few more sessions, the rally will gather steam and expect further short covering & value buying which will propel the index higher. We continue to maintain our view of Nifty scaling towards 9,300-9,500 zone.

Global key indices

8: 50 AM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 6.38%, while the S&P 500 surged 6.24%. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.6%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.0%. Australian shares were up 2.02%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 3.65%.

India ahead of other countries in lockdown initiatives, suggest experts

8: 45 AM

Nationwide efforts to stem coronavirus have been quite strong, suggest analysts. The Indian government has placed travel restrictions relatively early and imposed lockdown-like restrictions much earlier than in many countries, which helped in containing the momentum of the virus spread. The 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed that the government is willing to take hard steps to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motilal Oswal in its report suggested,"Although India was affected relatively late compared to some other countries, the government has been quick to implement a nation-wide lock-down for three weeks."

Coronavirus stats

8: 40 AM

Globally, there are over 5.3 lakh confirmed cases and 24,081 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.48 lakh have recovered globally. The number of infected cases in India has increased to 727, with 45 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 20.

Market expectation

8: 25 AM

BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are expected to follow the global rally and open on a bullish note for the fourth straight session. SGX Nifty on Singaporean Exchange also traded 100 points higher at 8,752, indicating a positive start on the domestic grounds.

Global cues

8: 20 AM

Indices globally cheered on US Senate passing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package to help the already slowing economy. US Federal Reserve has already slashed rates to zero and launched quantitative easing, is now expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package later on Friday to stem the damage caused by the pandemic. Globally, Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. Since early March, authorities worldwide have stepped up efforts to fight the pandemic and announced financial stimulus.

Stocks to watch today on March 27

8:10 AM

Laurus Labs, Wabco India, Sonata Software, Sanghvi Movers, Lupin, Mindtree, Motilal Oswal among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

Thursday's Closing bell

8:00 AM

BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the third consecutive session on Thursday and ended near day's high, backed by buying in heavy index heavyweights. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 1,410 points higher at 29,946 and NSE 50-share index Nifty closed at 8,641, rising 323 points. Government has also announced series of measures to help poor through this lockdown. The rally was also in line with global peers, as markets cheered on US Senate passing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package to help the already slowing economy.

