Share Market Update: Sensex logs record closing high of 41,673, Nifty at 12,259; YES Bank, Eicher Motor, TCS top gainers

Share Market Update: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains to close at their all-time highs today. Sensex ended 115 points higher at 41,673.92 and Nifty traded 38 points higher at 12,259 by Thursday's closing bell. During Thursday's session, Sensex has hit another record-breaking high of 41,719 and Nifty too claimed a fresh lifetime high of 12,268 today. Among sectors, gains in FMCG and IT were capped by losses in metal, pharma, financial and realty scrips. Earlier today, Dalal Street saw a subdued opening tracking global investors who turned cautious over US President Donald Trump's impeachment. However, domestic market indices later reversed the trend and rallied upwards, in line with global indices after Reuters reported that China has announced new tariff exclusions for some products from the US.

Closing bell

3: 45 PM

Benchmark indices recorded fresh highs and closed higher for the seventh straight session. Sensex ended 115 points higher at 41,673.92 and Nifty traded 38 points higher at 12,259 by Thursday's closing bell.

Indices rally to new highs

3: 00 PM

Sensex has hit another record-breaking high of 41,719 and Nifty too claimed a fresh lifetime high of 12,268 today

Tata Motors rises over 2%

2: 30 PM

Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled Nexon EV, its first sub-compact. It the first EV to be based on the company's newly acquired Ziptron technology. Nexon EV is expected to be launched in the country in early 2020 at a price range of approximately Rs 15-17 lakhs.

The shares of Tata Motors climbed 2.46% to the day's high of Rs 179, against the last closing price of Rs 174.70 on the BSE.

Prince Pipes and Fittings IPO subscribed 41% on second day of bidding

2: 00 PM

The initial public offer (IPO) by Prince Pipes and Fittings has been subscribed 41% on Thursday, its second day of subscription. The issue that closes tomorrow, received bids for 80.20 lakh equity shares against the 1.97 crore equity shares offered, as of 1345 IST.

Prince Pipes and Fittings launched its Rs 500 crore IPO with a price band of Rs 177-178 per equity share.

HDFC Bank hits new high

1: 45 PM

The share price of HDFC Bank Ltd hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,305.50 during Thursday's trading session to cross the $100 billion market capitalisation milestone.

As of 1300 IST, the stock price of HDFC Bank traded at 1301.65 gaining 0.72%, with 0.98 lakh and 43.76 lakh shares trading on BSE and NSE couters. M-cap stood at Rs 7,12,757.24 crore.

Panacea Biotec rises over 10% on receiving award from UN agencies

1: 00 PM

Panacea Biotec shares rose over 10% on Thursday after the biotechnology firm announced that it has received orders over Rs 170 crore (worth $24.32 million) from UN agencies, namely UNICEF & PAHO for supply of its Easyfive-TT, a fully liquid WHO prequalified wP based Pentavalent Vaccine. The share price of Panacea Biotec touched an intraday high of Rs 138.9 on Thursday's trade, rising 10.9% on BSE.

Market Update

12: 45 PM

Sensex has hit another record-breaking high of 41,698 and Nifty too claimed a fresh lifetime high of 12,259 today

Maruti gains 1% as automaker launches Alto VXI+

12: 30 PM

Maruti shares climbed nearly 1% higher on Thursday to the intraday high of Rs 7,309, after the auto maker launched Alto VXI+ in Indian market.

As per company's filing, Alto VXI+ with BS6 compliant engine delivers a high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l. The newly launched car is priced at Rs 380,209 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Alto VXI+ will be available with enhanced safety features such as dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver.

Sensex, Nifty claims new high

12: 25 PM

Sensex has hit another record-breaking high of 41,685 and Nifty too claimed a fresh lifetime high of 12,254 today.

Indices claim fresh record highs

12: 20 PM

Sensex has claimed another fresh all-time high of 41,669 and Nifty climbed to 12,252, a fresh peak for the index.

Global Market Update

12: 00 PM

Reuters reported on Thursday that China has announced new tariff exclusions for some products from the US, which helped key global indices reverse trend and rally upwards.

Indices hit fresh record highs

11: 30 AM

Sensex today hit a fresh all-time high of 41,654 against 41,614, recorded yesterday. Nifty too climbed to 12,249, a fresh peak for the index compared to yesterday's 12,237.

Market turns green

11: 00 AM

Share Market LIVE: Indices turned green after muted trading in early deals and rose to trade near record high levels on Thursday. Sensex traded 50 points higher at 41,604 and Nifty rose 17 points higher to trade at 12, 239.

Stock in focus today

10: 20 AM

Lux Industries, JK Paper, NALCO, L&T Finance Holdings, IDBI Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for Thursday's trading session.

Read more

YES Bank top loser

10: 10 AM

YES Bank shares fell nearly 4% on Thursday's early trade after ratings firm India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) downgraded YES Bank's long-term issuer rating to 'IND A' from 'IND A+' and its short-term issuer rating to 'IND A1' from 'IND A1+'. The share price of YES Bank touched an intraday low of Rs 45 apiece, slipping 3.74% on BSE.

Read more

Rupee opens lower

10: 00 AM

At the interbank foreign exchange, Indian rupee, the domestic currency depreciated marginally to 70.98 against the US dollar in morning session.

Read more

Sectors Today

9: 55AM

Among sectors, gains in FMCG and IT were capped by losses in metal, pharma, auto, bank and infra scrips.

Gainers and Losers

9: 40 AM

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack falling up to 2.46 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, M&M was the top gainer, rising up to 1.26 per cent. HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, TCS and HUL were also trading in the green.

US President Trump gets impeached

9: 30 AM

In a historic move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.

Read more

Market Opens Lower

9: 20 AM

Bnechmark key indices Sensex and Nifty started on a muted note on Thursday, tracking global equities. Sensex traded 44 points lower at 41,513 and Nifty50 fell 22 points to trade at 12,198. According to traders, global investors turned cautious after US Donald Trump became the third President in US history to be impeached.

FII and DII action on Wednesday

9: 15 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,836.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,267.57 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchange showed.

Global Market Update

9: 10 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a flat on account of global cues, tracking Asian stocks that traded lower after the year's biggest run-up. US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 28259, down 22 points.

On Wall Street too, US stocks closed mostly lower. Investors were closely watching proceedings on impeachment of Donald Trump as the House of Representatives charged him with abuse of power and obstruction.

Last Close

9: 00 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the second consectuive session to close at their all-time highs today. Sensex ended 206 points higher at 41,558 against previous close of 41,352. Similarly, Nifty gained 56 points to 12,221 compared to last close of 12,165. During the day, Sensex hit a record high of 41,614 and Nifty rose to 12,237, a fresh peak for the index.

Read more