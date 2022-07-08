Share Market Live: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty above 16,200; M&M, L&T top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 316 points to 54,494 and Nifty gained 84 points to 16,217 in early trade. Benchmark indices ended higher amid positive global cues in the previous session. Sensex rose 427 points to 54,178 and Nifty gained 143 points to 16,132. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 265 points and 328 points, respectively.

10:48 am: Rupee dips 12 paise to 79.25 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 79.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday tracking the strength of the American currency and persistent foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.20 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 79.25, registering a fall of 12 paise from the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 79.13 against the dollar.

10:25 AM: TCS to announce Q1 results tomorrow; here’s what to expect

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on July 8 may report double-digit growth in revenue and net profit on a year-on-year basis for the quarter ended June 30. However, the topline and bottom line may increase in single-digit on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The company may also witness a sequential dip in margin due to wage hikes and an increase in other expenses.READ MORE

9:33 am: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

"The recovery in Nifty and Nifty Midcap by 6% and 10% respectively from their recent lows indicates the resilience of the markets and its potential to scale newer heights under a favorable macro construct. The present rally is driven partly by expectations that given the steady decline in commodity prices inflation will start showing a declining trend enabling central banks to go a bit slow on hiking rates, and partly by short covering. It is quite probable that central banks may not tighten policy as much as the market feared earlier. If emerging data indicates the possibility of a soft landing for the US economy, the rally may gather momentum. Therefore, commodity prices have to be closely watched."

9:29 am: TCS stock trading flat ahead Q1 earnings today.

TCS stock trading 0.26 per cent lower at Rs 3,278 on BSE.

9:18 am: Latest update

Sensex rose 316 points to 54,494 and Nifty gained 84 points to 16,217 in early trade.

8:34 am: Expert take

Osho Krishan, senior analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One

"Going forward, our market is likely to remain upbeat in the near term, wherein any minor dip could be seen as an opportunity for the bulls to add long positions. From here on, we may expect gradual moves in key indices, but individual pockets are now likely to outshine. Hence, it's advisable to keep focusing on such potential movers, which are likely to provide better trading opportunities. Also, we would like to reiterate not being complacent with the gains and staying abreast with daily developments across the globe."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 103 points to 16,236. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Benchmark indices ended higher amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 427 points to 54,178 and Nifty gained 143 points to 16,132. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 265 points and 328 points, respectively. Consumer durables, banking and metal shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices rising 1,164 points, 667 points and 691 points, respectively. Market breadth was positive with 2,266 stocks ending higher against 1,022 stocks falling on BSE. 150 shares were unchanged.