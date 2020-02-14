Share Market Update: Sensex ends 202 points lower, Nifty at 12,150; GAIL, IndusInd Bank top losers

Share Market Update: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty turned bearish on Friday and ended the week on a negative note, tracking loses in PSU banking and metal scrips. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex ended 202 points lower at 41,257 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 closed 61 points lower at 12,113. Sector-wise, all the indices closed in red, with PSU Banking dropping over 2% and metal, realty, banking declining over 1%.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Closing Bell

3: 45 PM

SpiceJet report Q3 earnings

3: 00 PM

The company reported 21.1% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 78 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 64 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Total income rose 46.65% (YoY) to Rs 3,656 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,488 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's EPS (YoY) stood at Rs 3,848 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 2,468 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Following the result update, shares of SpiceJet surged 2.48% to an intraday high of Rs86.8 on BSE.

Vodafone postpones earnings conference call

2:00 PM

Vodafone Idea shares dropped 16% by the afternoon session after the teleco announced that it has postponed earnings conference call scheduled for today.

52-week highs on NSE today

1: 50 PM

HUL, Indiamart Intermesh, IPCA Laboratories, Lux Industries, United Spirits, PVR, Ruchi Soya Industries, Shankara Building Products and SRF are th ecompanies that touched their 52-week highs on NSE in Friday's session.

WPI inflation worsens to 3.1%

1: 30 PM

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation worsened to 3.1 per cent in January from 2.59 per cent in December, registering a 0.51 per cent increase. This is the highest inflation figure in last eight months. The last time the wholesale inflation touched 3.1 per cent was in April 2019. Before that, it touched 3.46 per cent in December 2018. The wholesale inflation had risen to 2.76 per cent in January 2019.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday, the wholesale inflation of food articles declined 1 per cent in January from December due to lower price of fruits and vegetables and tea, arhar, beef and buffalo meat, pork and gram.

Nestle hits fresh 52-week high

1:00 PM

Nestle India shares hit a new 52 week and all time high of Rs 16,753.45 today after 'Packaged Foods' firm Profit Befor Tax rose to Rs 614.6 crore from Rs 522 crore. Company's net sales rose 8.8% higher to Rs 3,131 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 2,879 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Page Industries stock price drops 8%

12: 45 PM

Page Industries stock price opened with a loss of 4.37% today and later fell almost 8% intraday on Friday's trading session after the 'Consumer Durables & Apparel' maker posted disappointing numbers for the December quarter earnings.

With the opening bell, the stock price of Page Industries fell 4.37% and later touched an intraday low of Rs 21,650, declining 7.98% on BSE, as against the previous close of Rs 23,528.45 on BSE.

Bharti Airtel recovers losses, rises 4.5%

12:00 PM

Bharti Airtel share price reverse trend and recovered from losses to rise 4.5% intrday to Rs 564.50 on BSE, also its new 52-week high value. On the contrary, Vodafone shares have overall declined 18% to the day's low of Rs 3.66 on the BSE, as agains the last close of Rs 4.48.

Market trend

11: 45 AM

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty turned volatile and traded marginally bearish on Friday, tracking loses in private banking, ahead of the release of wholesale inflation data later today. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded flat with neagtive bias, down 50 points at 41,403 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 15 points lower at 12,158.

Rupee traded flat

11: 30 AM

The rupee fell marginally by 2 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, amid strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.

The rupee opened on a positive note at 71.29 at the interbank forex market, but soon lost ground and fell to 71.33 against the US dollar, down 2 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 71.31 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Adjusted Gross Revenue (ADR) case

11: 10 AM

A bench of Supreme Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, observed & threatened the telecom companies, as to why no initiation of contempt proceedings should be there against them for not paying the AGR & not complying with SC's earlier order. AS per Sc orders, telecom companies should deposit dues before the next hearing on March 16,2020.

Market Update

11: 05 AM

YES Bank rise 5%

10: 50 AM

YES Bank shares climbed 8% intraday on Friday's early trading session after the private lender sold a 9.47% stake in Eveready Industries.

"We would like to inform you that the bank has sold 68,80,149 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 5 each, constituting 9.47 % of the paid-up share capital of Eveready Industries India Limited ('Eveready") in various tranches, last being on February 13, 2020 resulting into a change in holding of the Bank by more than 2% of the total shareholding of Eveready," YES Bank said in a BSE filing on Thursday post market hours.

Vodafone Idea rises 15%

10: 30 AM

Vodafone Idea share price rose in early trade today after the telco narrowed its Q3 loss to Rs 6,438.8 crore compared to Rs 50,922 crore loss posted for the quarter ended September 2019. The firm said it accounted for most of the liabilities of Rs 44,150 crore related to license fee and spectrum usage charges in Q2 of current fiscal. Share price of Vodafone Idea surged up to 14.95% to Rs 5.15 compared to the previous close of Rs 4.48 on BSE.

Global Market Update

9: 55 AM

Asian markets bounced back into positive territory from the intra-day low. Although, investors were spooked by a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in China as thousands more were diagnosed due to a new testing methodology. Globally, concerns over rising cases of coronavirus patients kept investors on edge, they said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.08% with South Korea's Kospi falling 0.25% while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.67%. SGX Nifty traded at 12,195, up 0.37%. Hong Kong and South Korea Index later bounced back into positive territory.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street closed with losses on Wednesday. US stocks had a turbulent Thursday, fluctuating between gains and losses on mixed news about the coronavirus outbreak, only to fade after the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it will further shrink repurchase agreement operations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.11 points, or 0.43%, to 29,423.31, the S&P 500 lost 5.51 points, or 0.16%, to 3,373.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.99 points, or 0.14%, to 9,711.97. U.S. stock futures shed 0.07% in Asia, after the S&P 500 lost 0.16%.

FII/ DII action today

9: 45 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,061.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 960.48 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Q3 Earnings Today

9: 40 AM

SpiceJet, Vodafone, Reliance Communications, Ruchi Soya Industries, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sun TV Network, Steel Authority of India, Sical Logistics, V-Guard Industries, MMTC, Muthoot Finance, Pfizer, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Indowind Energy, TRF, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Balkrishna Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services, ERIS Lifesciences among others will be releasing December quarterly results today.

Opening bell

9: 30 AM

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Friday, following positive cues from global equities, led by gains recorded in PSU banking and IT scrips amid December earnings season. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex gained 200 points to 41,460 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 60 points higher at 12,235.

Stocks to watch today on February 14

9: 10 AM

SpiceJet, Vodafone, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, ONGC, SAIL, Godrej Industries, Lux Industries, Page Industries, KNR Constructions among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session.

Last Close

9: 00 PM

Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note on Thursday, following negative cues from global equities, led by losses recorded private banking and realty scrips amid December earnings season. Asian stocks were mixed as investors weighed a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases reported in China's Hubei province due to a tweak in methodology. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex ended 106 points lower at 41,459 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 ended 22 points lower at 12,178.