Share Market Updates: Sensex slips over 90 points, Nifty below 17,400; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank top losers

Benchmark indices opened lower amid mixed global cues on Thursday. At 9:16 hours, Sensex declined 94.5 points to 58,246.46 and Nifty slipped 18 points to 17,396.50.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Nestle, HUL, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on BSE.

On Wednesday, Indian equity market fell today after a single-session pause led by losses in IT, auto, consumer goods and capital goods shares. Sensex ended 323 points lower at 58,340 and Nifty fell 88 points to 17,415.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, NTPC,and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.45%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,122.65 crore on November 24, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,809.62 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.